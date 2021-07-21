Big Foot football team receives gear from Packers

The most impactful item BFHS received will be the cleats. While Welden does not think having extra shoes will cause some sort of groundswell of new interest in the sport, it could help at least one or two prospective players each year.

Most football programs provide players with all the pads and uniform equipment they need except for cleats, which often cost 70 dollars or more. So for the Chiefs program to have a stable of like-new shoes to lend to players whose families cannot afford the cost, it gives them the chance to enjoy the game.

“Whatever the situation might be at home, maybe that’s life-changing for that kid, he gets to have an experience that in some other way he wouldn’t have had,” Welden said.

That impact is no surprise to the Packers organization, which donates gear to 25-60 schools around the state each year, depending on how much surplus they amass.

“We are happy to donate the items to schools who can put them to good use as most equipment is very expensive and these donations can help reduce some of the financial hurdles on the teams and the players’ families,” Fencl said.

