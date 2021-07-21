Big Foot football team receives gear from Packers

Even though there is still more than 150 days until Christmas, Big Foot High School’s football team was put into a festive mood by the Green Bay Packers last month.
A June 23 tweet from the Big Foot Football twitter account featured a pair of photos of a collection of football cleats attached to a message that read “Thank you @packers for your generosity!!! Christmas in June.”
The Chiefs football program was the recipient of a gift of cleats from the Packers organization, a mix of both brand new and lightly used footwear in the team’s green and gold color scheme.
According to Ryan Fencl, the Packers’ Football Outreach Specialist, the team donates gear a few times a year as surpluses start to accumulate. Once the supplies get packaged up, Fencl sends out an email with a form to claim the equipment to a list of the high school coaches around the state of Wisconsin.
When the team’s latest email was sent, Big Foot head coach Mike Welden says he just so happened to be working on his computer, which was fortunate, because the first-come, first-served giveaways always end quickly.
“I’ve tried to do this in the past and if you wait 10 minutes when you get the email, everything’s gone,” Welden said.
This time, Welden was early enough to claim a donation, which included not just 20 pairs of football cleats in various sizes, but other assorted sundries like towels and laundry bags.
The most impactful item BFHS received will be the cleats. While Welden does not think having extra shoes will cause some sort of groundswell of new interest in the sport, it could help at least one or two prospective players each year.
Most football programs provide players with all the pads and uniform equipment they need except for cleats, which often cost 70 dollars or more. So for the Chiefs program to have a stable of like-new shoes to lend to players whose families cannot afford the cost, it gives them the chance to enjoy the game.
“Whatever the situation might be at home, maybe that’s life-changing for that kid, he gets to have an experience that in some other way he wouldn’t have had,” Welden said.
That impact is no surprise to the Packers organization, which donates gear to 25-60 schools around the state each year, depending on how much surplus they amass.
“We are happy to donate the items to schools who can put them to good use as most equipment is very expensive and these donations can help reduce some of the financial hurdles on the teams and the players’ families,” Fencl said.