Big Foot joins restructured Rock Valley Conference for football season

Big Foot High School's football team is headed back to the Rock Valley Conference for this school year.

The Big Foot Chiefs were set to play the 2020 season as new members of the Capitol Conference, under a realignment approved by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has altered those plans.

When the Capitol Conference members were unable to reach a consensus over how to manage the public health risks of football during the coronavirus pandemic, half of the schools decided to play in the fall and the other half, including Big Foot, chose to postpone football until spring.

That meant uncertainty for Big Foot, Beloit Turner, Monroe and Lodi over exactly who would be their competitors in the unconventional spring season.

Those four schools now have decided to temporarily join the Rock Valley Conference — the former home of the Chiefs football team and the school's current conference in all other sports. The addition of those four teams will create a 12-team conference with two six-team divisions this spring.

Big Foot will compete in a division alongside Edgerton, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Columbus and Clinton, playing all five foes once in a five-week schedule.