Big Foot's season ended on Oct. 25 when the eight-seed Chiefs fell to one-seed Evansville 35-14.
Early on, the Chiefs gave the Blue Devils more than they could handle, running out to a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter, and it seemed like a big upset might be brewing.
The tide turned shortly before the end of the half, though, as Evansville picked up two points on a safety, then scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 15-14 lead into halftime.
After the break, the higher seed showed its strength, outscoring Big Foot 20-0 in the second half to knock the Chiefs out of playoff contention by three scores.