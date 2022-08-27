Big Foot loses to East Troy in low scoring battle; Williams Bay falls in season opener at DeSoto

Big Foot followed up their 31-12 victory over Whitewater last week with a much closer non- conference battle with East Troy on Friday, Aug. 26, losing 14-6. Williams Bay opened their 8-man football season with a long trip to De Soto, falling 56-8.

Big Foot (1-1) will be back on the road to begin what looks to be a very tough Capitol Conference in a showdown with Columbus (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 2. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Scores from around the Capitol Conference

Columbus (2-0) 55, River Valley 0.

Lake Mary (2-0) 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 13.

Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) 10, Lake Country Lutheran 7.

Lodi (2-0) 45, McFarland 35.

Beloit Turner (2-0) 42, Saint Francis 8.

Edgewood (2-0) 47, Prairie du Chien 13.

Belleville 34, New Glarus/Monticello (0-2) 7.

De Soto (1-0) 56, Williams Bay (0-1) 8.

Scores from around the Southern-East Conference

Kickapoo/La Farge 48, Elkhart/Lake Glenbeulah (0-1) 10.

Oakfield (1-0) 33, North Crawford 16.

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (1-0) 50, Belmont 16,

Abundant Life (1-0) N/A.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back on Friday, Sept. 2 in their first home game of the season against North Crawford (0-1) beginning at 7 p.m.