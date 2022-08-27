 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Big Foot loses to East Troy in low scoring battle; Williams Bay falls in season opener at DeSoto

Will Wojcik

Big Foot junior linebacker Will Wojcik lines keeps his eye on the quarterback from the linebacker position in the season opener last week on Friday, Aug. 19, against Whitewater.

Big Foot followed up their 31-12 victory over Whitewater last week with a much closer non- conference battle with East Troy on Friday, Aug. 26, losing 14-6. Williams Bay opened their 8-man football season with a long trip to De Soto, falling 56-8.

Big Foot (1-1) will be back on the road to begin what looks to be a very tough Capitol Conference in a showdown with Columbus (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 2. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Scores from around the Capitol Conference

Columbus (2-0) 55, River Valley 0.

Lake Mary (2-0) 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 13.

Lakeside Lutheran (2-0) 10, Lake Country Lutheran 7.

Lodi (2-0) 45, McFarland 35.

Beloit Turner (2-0) 42, Saint Francis 8.

People are also reading…

Edgewood (2-0) 47, Prairie du Chien 13.

Belleville 34, New Glarus/Monticello (0-2) 7.

De Soto (1-0) 56, Williams Bay (0-1) 8.

Scores from around the Southern-East Conference

Kickapoo/La Farge 48, Elkhart/Lake Glenbeulah (0-1) 10.

Oakfield (1-0) 33, North Crawford 16.

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (1-0) 50, Belmont 16,

Abundant Life (1-0) N/A.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back on Friday, Sept. 2 in their first home game of the season against North Crawford (0-1) beginning at 7 p.m.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season