Big Foot offensive trio leads team into new season

On defense, senior defensive back Ashton Robinson is back. He led the team in tackles and earned All-RVC second team honors. In the trenches, senior Aiden Martin was was an all-conference honorable mention.

Big Foot’s seniors have been impressed by some of the young players, and said they are looking forward to seeing what they can contribute.

“I feel like we’ve made a ton of progress with freshmen and sophomores. Some of them are ready to come up to varsity for sure, we’ll see how the season goes,” senior lineman Billy Ziganto said.

The schedule is an interesting blend of old and new foes, thanks to recent conference realignment. Long-time rivalries like Whitewater and East Troy are now non-conference games, while fellow Capitol teams like Lake Mills and Hustisford/Horicon are squads that Big Foot has never played before.

Whether they play new faces or classic rivals, the Chiefs plan to have some surprises in store.

“Week by week, we’re going to build and start to become a team that some people won’t recognize from Week 1 to Week 9,” Demco said.

The Chiefs start the season on Aug. 20 with a road game against Whitewater being played at Perkins Stadium on the campus of UW-Whitewater.

