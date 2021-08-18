Big Foot offensive trio leads team into new season

Last season was a bit rocky for the Big Foot football team.
First the team’s schedule was delayed into the spring.
Then the team went 2-4.
Now they’re about to start a new season after having less time to get faster and stronger in the weight room.
But the adversity has not dampened the ardor of Big Foot players and coaches.
“We had ups and downs last year, but I can’t wait to get back on the field with my team,” said junior Jax Hertel.
Hertel will be the most heralded returning player on this team after a stellar spring season. He was named to the All-Rock Valley Conference first team as a running back, and to the second team as a linebacker.
Also returning is senior receiver Alex Schmitz, who earned all-region honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Senior quarterback Basil Demco starts his third season under center, bringing experience and athleticism.
With that one-two-three punch, head coach Mike Welden is looking forward to having an explosive offense.
“Between our running back, our quarterback and our wide receiver, that’s a pretty good three-headed beast right there,” Welden said. “Excited to see what they can do.”
On defense, senior defensive back Ashton Robinson is back. He led the team in tackles and earned All-RVC second team honors. In the trenches, senior Aiden Martin was was an all-conference honorable mention.
Big Foot’s seniors have been impressed by some of the young players, and said they are looking forward to seeing what they can contribute.
“I feel like we’ve made a ton of progress with freshmen and sophomores. Some of them are ready to come up to varsity for sure, we’ll see how the season goes,” senior lineman Billy Ziganto said.
The schedule is an interesting blend of old and new foes, thanks to recent conference realignment. Long-time rivalries like Whitewater and East Troy are now non-conference games, while fellow Capitol teams like Lake Mills and Hustisford/Horicon are squads that Big Foot has never played before.
Whether they play new faces or classic rivals, the Chiefs plan to have some surprises in store.
“Week by week, we’re going to build and start to become a team that some people won’t recognize from Week 1 to Week 9,” Demco said.
The Chiefs start the season on Aug. 20 with a road game against Whitewater being played at Perkins Stadium on the campus of UW-Whitewater.