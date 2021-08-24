Big Foot shocked by Whitewater in season-opening defeat

Early in the final period, Whitewater seized control of the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns that put them ahead 24-13.

Big Foot tried to fight back, scoring on a 15-yard pass from senior quarterback Basil Demco to junior receiver Donald Hearn that made it 24-19. But the Chiefs could not complete the comeback.

It was an up-and-down week for the Chiefs’ three-headed monster of offensive players.

Hertel led the team with 18 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. Demco gained 28 yards on three rushes.

Through the air, Demco completed 5-of-16 passes for 101 yards, one touchdown and had one interception. Schmitz had two catches for 53 yards—a respectable total that falls shy of his eye-popping totals from the spring season. His 83-yard punt return touchdown was the longest scoring play of the game for either team.

In total, the Chiefs got outgained by Whitewater 112 yards to 101 through the air and 250 yards to 153 on the ground, and 362 to 254 overall.

Welden thinks the reason for the disparity has a number of reasons.

One factor is that Schmitz’s 83-yard punt return touchdown does not count toward the team’s yardage, a crucial score which would have significantly cut the difference.