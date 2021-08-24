Big Foot shocked by Whitewater in season-opening defeat

During the past decade, Big Foot has owned Whitewater.
The two football teams played seven times from 2012 to 2019 and the Chiefs won all seven—and all of them by at least 15 points.
That streak of dominance ended on Aug. 20 when the Whippets beat Big Foot 24-19 in the teams’ season opener at UW-Whitewater’s Perkins Stadium.
In their first game of the year, the Chiefs realized quickly that every opponent is a threat, no matter what happened in the past.
“It’s probably a little eye-opener for our juniors and seniors, who hadn’t really ever lost to Whitewater,” said Big Foot head coach Mike Welden. “That’s a vastly improved Whitewater team, all credit to Coach Bleck out there.”
Things did not start too badly for Big Foot though.
After an early Whitewater score put the home team up 6-0, Big Foot responded with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to take a 13-6 lead.
Junior running back Jax Hertel scored the team’s first touchdown of the season, punching in a two-yard rushing score to go ahead 7-0. Not long after, senior receiver Alex Schmitz returned a punt for an 83-yard touchdown, which gave BFHS a 13-6 lead after a missed two-point conversion.
The Whippets cut into the deficit in the second quarter, scoring a touchdown but failing a two-point conversion that made it 13-12. That score stood until the fourth quarter.
Early in the final period, Whitewater seized control of the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns that put them ahead 24-13.
Big Foot tried to fight back, scoring on a 15-yard pass from senior quarterback Basil Demco to junior receiver Donald Hearn that made it 24-19. But the Chiefs could not complete the comeback.
It was an up-and-down week for the Chiefs’ three-headed monster of offensive players.
Hertel led the team with 18 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. Demco gained 28 yards on three rushes.
Through the air, Demco completed 5-of-16 passes for 101 yards, one touchdown and had one interception. Schmitz had two catches for 53 yards—a respectable total that falls shy of his eye-popping totals from the spring season. His 83-yard punt return touchdown was the longest scoring play of the game for either team.
In total, the Chiefs got outgained by Whitewater 112 yards to 101 through the air and 250 yards to 153 on the ground, and 362 to 254 overall.
Welden thinks the reason for the disparity has a number of reasons.
One factor is that Schmitz’s 83-yard punt return touchdown does not count toward the team’s yardage, a crucial score which would have significantly cut the difference.
Another reason is the Chiefs had some penalty troubles, wiping out a handful of long plays or ending their momentum on drives.
The final reason was Whitewater simply played better in the second half than the Chiefs.
“They really controlled the ball in the second half and limited our offensive possessions,” Welden said. “They had a 15-play drive, a 13-play drive and really ate the clock up.”
Big Foot will have a shot at their first win at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 when they play East Troy in their home opener.