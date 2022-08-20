Big Foot's rushing attack leads the way to season opening victory against Whitewater

Big Foot senior running back and Northern Michigan football commit Jax Hertel ran for a 28-yard touchdown on the Chiefs opening possession of the game, which was only a sign of things to come for the Chiefs offense in the first half, ultimately leading to a 31-12 victory over Whitewater on Friday, Aug. 19.

Big Foot moves to 1-0 on the season.

“Getting this win feels great,” Big Foot head coach Jace Daniels said. “I thought the offense did a great job in the first half picking up blocks and finishing blocks. Anytime you go out on your first game and get a win under your belt helps us move forward.”

After Hertel scored the first touchdown at the 9:43 mark of the first quarter, both Big Foot and Whitewater had a pair of empty possessions resulting in Big Foot maintaining a 7-0 lead at the end of the first.

Whitewater came back on offense to begin the second quarter. On second down, Whitewater senior running back Aaron Porras got within one yard of first down to make 3rd-down and-1. But the Chiefs defense stood tall, in particular senior defensive lineman Elijah Craig and freshman linebacker Owen Smith, stuffing the run on back-to-back plays resulting in a turnover on downs.

Already in Whitewater territory, Hertel ran up the middle for his second rushing touchdown, a 31-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

Whitewater bounced back on their next possession with junior running back Nate Black scored on a 45-yard touchdown run to make it a 14-6 ballgame with just under eight minutes in the half. The extra point was no good.

In those final eight minutes, the Big Foot rushing attack went to work. Hertel took it 55-yards all the way down to eight-yard line. He gained three more yards to get to the five-yard line before senior quarterback Donald Hearn kept it himself on the next two plays and scored his first touchdown of the season, giving the Chiefs a 21-6 lead.

Big Foot’s defense quickly forced a fumble and a turnover on Whitewater’s next offensive drive, giving the ball back to the Chiefs with good field position. Hertel continued to have a massive day on the ground, scoring his third rushing touchdown of the half on an 18-yard run to make it 28-6 with over a minute to play.

“Jax does what he does,” Daniels said. “But if he can’t get a running start at it and we don’t take care of that first line of defense, he doesn’t have the game that he does. I give much credit to him, but even more credit to the offensive line playing tough all night.”

The next possession for Whitewater was short lived as the Chiefs defense forced another fumble and turnover almost immediately. Senior kicker Max Doubek was able to add three more points to the Chiefs lead as he connected on a 33-yard field goal to close out the half up 31-6.

Big Foot did not score again in the second half, but it did not make much difference. Whitewater added one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard touchdown run by Porras.

Daniels was very pleased to get his first win as Big Foot’s head football coach and admittedly proud of his team. But he understands there is a lot of room for improvement.

“Obviously we have a lot of things to work on, especially conditioning with many of our guys cramping up,” he said. “We have to make sure we are finishing tackles, keeping contain on things and just doing the small things right. The games are going to get tougher from here, especially when you get into conference play (Capitol), our guys have to be ready to work and be ready to step up."

Hertel finished with 16 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Hearn had nine rushing attempts for 49 yards with one touchdown and junior running back Chase Rodriguez had 10 carries for 51 yards. In total, Big Foot had 309 rushing yards with five different players getting carries.

Big Foot (1-0) will travel to East Troy on Friday, Aug. 26 to take on the Trojans (0-1) The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Capitol Conference scores from Friday, Aug. 19:

Edgewood 31, River Valley 14.

Columbus 42, Berlin 6.

Lake Mills 45, Wisconsin Dells 28.

Lakeside Lutheran 51, Jefferson 0.

Lodi 37, Martin Luther 0.

Clinton 34, New Glarus/Monticello 13.

(Beloit) Turner 48, East Troy 0.