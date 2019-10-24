Cole Oertel

When Williams Bay on Oct. 18 hosted its first varsity homecoming football game since 2015, the Bulldogs’ guest crashed the party, as Wisconsin Heights won 50-6.

The Vanguards scored early and often, getting out to a 36-0 lead before the Bay was able to get on the board.

Vanguards quarterback Ozur Kepler and receiver Jack Fields accounted for all three of Wisconsin Heights’ first-quarter touchdowns, with passes of 24, 17 and 15 yards giving the Vanguards a 22-0 lead.

Running back Willy Hanson punched in a 2-yard score five seconds into the second quarter to make it 30-0, then caught a 75-yard touchdown from Kepler six minutes later to extend it to a 36-0 lead for Wisconsin Heights.

Williams Bay got on the board at the 4:12 mark of the second quarter when quarterback Cole Oertel threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to senior Ian Karcher to cut the deficit to 36-6, which held until halftime.

Hanson was back at it shortly after halftime, scoring on a 6-yard rush to go ahead 44-6. A minute and a half later, Wisconsin Heights forced a running clock for the remainder of the game when they returned a Williams Bay fumble 47 yards for a touchdown to make it a 50-6 ballgame.

While the Bulldogs’ loss was their ninth game of the year in typically the last week of the regular season, the Bay will be back at it Oct. 26 with a 2 p.m. matchup in the Bay against Schlarman Academy from Danville, Illinois.

Much of the rest of the state will begin competing in the playoffs on Oct. 25, but a WIAA rule for the eight-man football playoffs disqualified the Bulldogs before the season started. In order to be eligible for the postseason, a school must have a three-year enrollment average below 200 students, and Williams Bay’s average is 206.33.

With the playoffs out of the question, the Bulldogs scheduled a 10th game, and the team’s fifth home contest, coming against a foe from south of the border.

