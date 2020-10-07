Bulldogs lose starting quarterback in 50-14 defeat

After losing the season opener 52-14, the Williams Bay football team suffered another sizable defeat in Week 2, losing a 50-14 contest on the road against Saint Mary Catholic in Neenah.

However, the Bulldogs endured a much bigger loss than just the one on the scoreboard.

In the first half, Bay quarterback Cole Oertel suffered a concussion, which not only knocked him out of the remainder of the game against the Zephyrs, but also likely means he will miss another game or two, depending on the severity of the injury.

Despite the major negatives, there were some bright spots in the game.

For one, senior Sam Norton stepped in after Oertel’s injury to fill the gap at quarterback admirably. Norton has played all over the field the past two years for the Bulldogs, and head coach Jon Tomaszewski admitted that the coaching staff could have done a better job at preparing the team’s backup QB.

However, Norton played well regardless, throwing for 97 yards and a touchdown in the remainder of the game. With a full week of practice heading into the team’s next game, Norton will be more smoothly integrated under center in the Bulldogs offense.

