Bulldogs lose starting quarterback in 50-14 defeat

After losing the season opener 52-14, the Williams Bay football team suffered another sizable defeat in Week 2, losing a 50-14 contest on the road against Saint Mary Catholic in Neenah.
However, the Bulldogs endured a much bigger loss than just the one on the scoreboard.
In the first half, Bay quarterback Cole Oertel suffered a concussion, which not only knocked him out of the remainder of the game against the Zephyrs, but also likely means he will miss another game or two, depending on the severity of the injury.
Despite the major negatives, there were some bright spots in the game.
For one, senior Sam Norton stepped in after Oertel’s injury to fill the gap at quarterback admirably. Norton has played all over the field the past two years for the Bulldogs, and head coach Jon Tomaszewski admitted that the coaching staff could have done a better job at preparing the team’s backup QB.
However, Norton played well regardless, throwing for 97 yards and a touchdown in the remainder of the game. With a full week of practice heading into the team’s next game, Norton will be more smoothly integrated under center in the Bulldogs offense.
“We’ll obviously have to change some things up in our offense, but we’ll make sure the next person in is ready to go,” Tomaszewski said.
It was not just Norton who had a positive showing, though, as receiver Jake Oertel had a stellar game with 142 yards and a touchdown through the air.
The senior pass-catcher has been off to a great start this season, with 13 catches, 250 yards and three scores in the Bay’s first two games.
Oertel showed flashes of brilliance in 2019, but injuries hampered him throughout the year. Now that he is back at full strength, he is able to impose his will on opposing defenses.
“Teams are making sure they know where he is, but he’s running crisp routes, beating double teams and high pointing the ball,” Tomaszewski said.
Williams Bay will get a shot at winning their first game of the season Oct. 9 when they host Belmont at 7 p.m. for the Bulldogs’ homecoming game.
