Bulldogs stumble in 56-12 homecoming loss to Belmont

WILLIAMS BAY — There was a festive energy at the Williams Bay football field on Oct. 9 as the community capped off a week of homecoming celebrations.

The scoreboard, however, was not quite so positive, as the Bulldogs’ eight-man football team lost to Belmont 56-12.

The Bay has lost each of its first three games of the year by at least 36 points. With a rematch against all three of those foes remaining on the schedule, Williams Bay will need to make significant improvements to pick up a victory in the second half of the season.

“I think we’ve taken steps every week to improve, but I think now steps aren’t enough. We need to take leaps,” head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.

From the start of the game, it was clear that Belmont was the better team. On the first play of the game, Braves quarterback Riley Christiansen ran 66 yards for a touchdown, and running back John Burbach followed that up with a two-point conversion run.

And Belmont never looked back.

The Braves controlled on the game’s tempo, scoring four more touchdowns and two more two-point conversions to take a 36-0 lead in the second quarter.