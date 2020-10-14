Bulldogs stumble in 56-12 homecoming loss to Belmont

WILLIAMS BAY — There was a festive energy at the Williams Bay football field on Oct. 9 as the community capped off a week of homecoming celebrations.
The scoreboard, however, was not quite so positive, as the Bulldogs’ eight-man football team lost to Belmont 56-12.
The Bay has lost each of its first three games of the year by at least 36 points. With a rematch against all three of those foes remaining on the schedule, Williams Bay will need to make significant improvements to pick up a victory in the second half of the season.
“I think we’ve taken steps every week to improve, but I think now steps aren’t enough. We need to take leaps,” head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.
From the start of the game, it was clear that Belmont was the better team. On the first play of the game, Braves quarterback Riley Christiansen ran 66 yards for a touchdown, and running back John Burbach followed that up with a two-point conversion run.
And Belmont never looked back.
The Braves controlled on the game’s tempo, scoring four more touchdowns and two more two-point conversions to take a 36-0 lead in the second quarter.
For as much of a struggle as the first quarter was, the Bulldogs players and fans were given a bit of excitement at the start of the second quarter.
On the first play of the period, senior Jake Oertel ducked and weaved his way across the field to return a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown for the Bay’s first points of the contest. While the ensuing two-point conversion was unsuccessful, the score was 36-6.
In an effort to get another jolt of life into the Bulldogs players, Tomaszewski made a bold decision and called for an onside kick following their score. The call worked as the kickoff squad perfectly recovered the slow, bouncing kick.
Knowing that his team would likely be playing from behind, Tomaszewski spent some extra time polishing his players’ special teams skills in an effort to get an edge wherever they could.
“We know Belmont’s a very good football team, so we knew if we wanted to have a chance to not just score points, but hang in the game, we’d have to try some misdirection and craftier stuff,” Tomaszewski said.
It seemed like Williams Bay was going to turn that momentum into more points, as they methodically marched down to the goal line. However, a couple penalties and mental mistakes set up fourth down and goal from the 12-yard line.
Quarterback Sam Norton, who was under center in place of the injured Cole Oertel, completed a pass to receiver Aidan Hoover. But Hoover was stopped at the 1-yard line for a turnover on downs.
On the next play, Belmont quarterback Christiansen rushed for a 99-yard touchdown to go ahead 42-6.
Tomaszewski pointed to that series of plays as a microcosm of the season, with the team’s errors overshadowing its successes.
The Braves scored again before halftime and took a 48-6 into the locker room.
A running clock was in effect in the second half, and both teams began rotating in their reserves. Belmont scored once in the third quarter to take a 56-6 advantage into the final period.
The Bulldogs kept playing hard in the fourth quarter, and the team’s backups engineered the best drive of the game.
The Dogs chewed up eight minutes off the clock as they went 73 yards down the field, capped off with a six-yard rushing score by Julian Klein with 2:24 left. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, and the final score was 56-12.
Coronavirus-related scheduling changes have forced the Bulldogs to forgo their junior varsity football games this year, so Tomaszewski was glad to see some of his less-experienced players get some playing time .
“For those guys to take advantage of the opportunities they get, that’s huge. You can’t replicate playing speed in practice, so to get them some game experience is definitely going to help them in the future,” Tomaszewski said.
Williams Bay was more effective running the ball this week with 132 yards on the ground compared to only 16 passing yards. Six players each had three or more rushing attempts. The leader, Ethan Marunde, gained 49 yards.
The Bulldogs’ season continues on Oct. 16 when they play host to St. Mary Catholic with a 7 P.M. kickoff in the Bay. When the two teams first matched up on Oct. 2 in Neenah, the Zephyrs won 50-14.
