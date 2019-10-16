Williams Bay’s football team took a big step forward Oct. 11 by picking up the program’s first eight-man football victory — and the first varsity football win since 2015 — in a 46-8 win over Alden-Hebron in Illinois.
After starting the season 0-7, with only three games left on the schedule, the Bulldogs players were understandably excited to get a chance to win a game. As such, all of the pressure on the team evaporated once victory was imminent.
“As we took control of the game, we became the team that we all envisioned ourselves being at the beginning of the year. They were more relaxed, rallying around each other and stuff like that,” head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.
The Bay offense got a boost going into the matchup in the return of receiver Jake Oertel, who had not played for the team since Week 3. Prior to his injury, Oertel was the most dynamic threat for the Bulldogs, and he proved he has still got it in his return, scoring four of the Bay’s six touchdowns, with two rushing scores and two receiving ones as well.
Beyond just his talent, Oertel’s presence on the sidelines helped to boost team morale.
“It was nice to have him out there. I think it picked up some of the other guys a little bit; they were excited to have him back out there,” Tomaszewski said.
Oertel was not the only scorer for Williams Bay, though. Running back Raul Rojas punched in a two-yard rushing score, and receiver Ian Karcher scored on a 65-yard reception.
With the win, Williams Bay is hoping to build some momentum, with two games left on the season. Next up is an Oct. 18 matchup against Wisconsin Heights, with the game serving as Williams Bay’s homecoming.
If the Bulldogs’ excitement about their recent win was not enough, adding on the pageantry of homecoming festivities could provide more distractions the team will need to overcome.
“Our mantra here the last couple weeks has been to keep getting better. So even though we got one win and this week is homecoming, we’ve still got to focus on taking steps forward and getting better,” Tomaszewski said.
Kickoff for the homecoming game will be at 7 p.m. at Williams Bay High School.