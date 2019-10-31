When Big Foot took the field Oct. 25 for its first-round playoff matchup, the team on the other side was no stranger. It was Rock Valley Conference foe Evansville, who Big Foot played three weeks prior on Oct. 4.
In that early October matchup, the Blue Devils got the better of the Chiefs in a 40-14 victory. In the playoff game, though, Big Foot gave Evansville all it could handle early, and the final score was closer, as the top-seeded Devils knocked the eight-seed Chiefs out of the postseason 35-14.
With the Chiefs taking part in their first postseason game since 2016 — before the current crew was on the varsity squad — the pressure of the postseason could have rattled the group before they even got on the buses. However, head coach Mike Welden thinks that facing a familiar foe helped keep the kids calm.
“I thought they played great, kept their composure. I think it probably, in some sense, helped that it was a conference opponent, because to them it just felt like another conference game,” Welden said.
Evansville got on the board early, as quarterback Tyr Severson tossed a 45-yard score to receiver Sully Geske. The Blue Devils unsuccessfully went for two, giving them a 6-0 lead.
It did not take long for the Chiefs to put up points themselves, also scoring on a long pass play. For Big Foot, it was quarterback Basil Demco who heaved it to Owen Martin for a 49-yard score. Jack Grunow nailed the extra point to give Big Foot a 7-6 advantage halfway through the first quarter.
Martin provided some defensive help shortly after, intercepting a pass to get the ball back for Big Foot. Running back Cole Vance found the end zone on an 11-yard rush to put the Chiefs up 14-6 with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.
That score held for most of the second quarter, but with 3:11 left until halftime, Evansville forced Big Foot into its own end zone for a safety to make it 14-8. With less than a minute until the break, Severson hit receiver Jaden O’Bel for a 10-yard score to give the Blue Devils a 15-14 lead that held until halftime.
In fact, it was a lead they would not relinquish.
Just a minute and a half into the third quarter, Severson and Geske hooked up for another aerial score, this time a 35-yard strike to go up 22-14. Two and a half minutes after that, the duo connected for the third time on a 62-yard passing touchdown to put the Blue Devils ahead 28-14 with 8:04 on the clock.
In the first half, Big Foot’s defense was able to shut down Evansville’s explosive passing game for the most part, but a couple of quick strikes early in the second half sealed their fate.
“We let up some big passes that we limited in the first half. They hit three or four big pass plays, and that was the game,” Welden said.
Shortly before the end of the third quarter, Evansville closed out the scoring with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Matt Forster with 1:24 left to go up 35-14.
The loss ended the season for Big Foot, and ended the careers of a group of Chiefs seniors who rose to the occasion in their final game. Martin led the team in receiving with 132 yards and a touchdown, and Jack Gillingham also racked up 71 yards through the air. Big Foot’s leading rusher was the senior Vance, who had 73 yards and a score.
While the Chiefs improved from one matchup with Evansville to the next, it was not quite enough to top one of the state’s Division 4 title favorites.
“Either way, we played well, just not well enough to beat a really good team that deserved the one seed,” Welden said.