Chiefs fall in high-scoring road matchup against Lakeside Lutheran

When coronavirus precautions shook up the football season in 2020, it delayed Big Foot’s switch to the Capitol Conference until this fall.
On Sept. 3 the Chiefs hit the road for their inaugural Capitol game, traveling to Lake Mills to face Lakeside Lutheran. Both teams’ offenses came to play as the Warriors beat BFHS in a 51-44 shootout.
In the first quarter, the two teams went tit-for-tat, as Lakeside Lutheran twice scored to take a seven-point lead and both times Big Foot quickly responded to tie the game for a 14-14 draw at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors scored twice to start the second quarter, then the Chiefs kept scoring to keep the game close, and the score was still within a score at halftime, with Lakeside Lutheran up 31-25 at the break.
Junior running back Jax Hertel scored all three of the Chiefs’ first-half touchdowns, with a 59-yard and 2-yard rushing scores in the first quarter and a 93-yard kick return in the second quarter. Big Foot junior kicker Max Doubek also hit a 28-yard field goal late in the half.
Scoring started to slow in the third quarter, with only one touchdown for each team, with senior quarterback Basil Demco rushing for a 43-yard score to cut the deficit to 37-32 just before the end of the period.
Lakeside Lutheran got it back up to a two-score deficit early in the fourth on a 2-yard rush by junior Nathan Yaroch for a 43-32 score with 11:56 remaining.
Undeterred, Big Foot scored twice in a row as Demco threw a 39-yard touchdown to senior receiver Ashton Robinson and a 9-yard touchdown to senior receiver Alex Schmitz. Both touchdowns featured unsuccessful two-point conversions, and Big Foot led 44-43 with 5:53 remaining following Schmitz’s score.
Despite trailing by two scores in the last quarter, the Chiefs stayed engaged, which head coach Mike Welden believes says a lot about his team’s mental toughness.
“They really showed a lot of grit, they never quit. They were exhausted,” Welden said. “Our guys had to play, and they really stepped up to that challenge.”
However, the Chiefs could not hold onto the lead as the Warriors scored one final touchdown as senior running back Spencer Sturgill had a 27-yard touchdown to put the home team back ahead 51-44 with 1:38 left in the game.
Following Big Foot’s 27-18 win over East Troy in Week 2, Welden wanted to work on his offense’s consistency. By nearly doubling the points scored in Week 3, Welden was happy with how his offense played despite the defeat.
“I thought we moved the ball consistently on offense and got a couple more people involved, which we were hoping to do this week,” Welden said.
After just four players touched the ball against East Troy, Big Foot had seven players with at least one catch or rush, and four players with at least one touchdown.
Hertel was the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 109 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Demco had a strong day running as well, with 94 yards on 13 carries, with one touchdown.
Demco also did well through the air, going 16-for-23 for 228 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Schmitz was the leading receiver, catching nine passes for 125 yards and a score. Robinson added 64 yards and a touchdown on four catches.
Big Foot has its first home game against a Capitol Conference opponent on Sept. 10, when the Chiefs host Lodi at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils might be the Chiefs’ toughest opponent of the season, coming into the matchup with a 3-0 record in which they outscored opponents 120-0. Lodi also ranks third in the state for Division 4 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association rankings.
Other action
The Williams Bay eight-man football team also lost on Sept. 3, as the Bulldogs fell 42-6 in a road matchup against Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.