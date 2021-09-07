Chiefs fall in high-scoring road matchup against Lakeside Lutheran

When coronavirus precautions shook up the football season in 2020, it delayed Big Foot’s switch to the Capitol Conference until this fall.

On Sept. 3 the Chiefs hit the road for their inaugural Capitol game, traveling to Lake Mills to face Lakeside Lutheran. Both teams’ offenses came to play as the Warriors beat BFHS in a 51-44 shootout.

In the first quarter, the two teams went tit-for-tat, as Lakeside Lutheran twice scored to take a seven-point lead and both times Big Foot quickly responded to tie the game for a 14-14 draw at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors scored twice to start the second quarter, then the Chiefs kept scoring to keep the game close, and the score was still within a score at halftime, with Lakeside Lutheran up 31-25 at the break.

Junior running back Jax Hertel scored all three of the Chiefs’ first-half touchdowns, with a 59-yard and 2-yard rushing scores in the first quarter and a 93-yard kick return in the second quarter. Big Foot junior kicker Max Doubek also hit a 28-yard field goal late in the half.

Scoring started to slow in the third quarter, with only one touchdown for each team, with senior quarterback Basil Demco rushing for a 43-yard score to cut the deficit to 37-32 just before the end of the period.