Chiefs football team fills gaps but returns familiar faces

Big Foot has waited more than 500 days to kick off a football game.
It will be 519 days between the final whistle of the team’s playoff loss to Evansville in the fall of 2019 until the opening kickoff of its March 26 spring season opener against Clinton.
The team has changed a lot in that year and a half.
Many of the team’s top players from a season ago have graduated, including Jack Gillingham, a two-way player who went on to play for NCAA Division II Minnesota State University at Moorhead.
Gillingham and fellow receiver Owen Martin were the Chiefs’ one-two punch out wide, catching 48 of the team’s 69 completions and 13 of the squad’s 14 receiving touchdowns. Additionally, Big Foot lost its lead running back Cole Vance, leaving plenty of gaps on the offensive side of the ball.
Despite all the lost talent, Big Foot still returns players at some of the more important offensive positions.
The Chiefs bring back four of their five offensive linemen from last season. Strong play in the trenches have been a hallmark of the successful Big Foot teams of the past and this year’s group should fit the bill.
“I have a lot of faith in our offensive line,” said senior running back John Rouse. “Those guys are some straight up dogs. They are big, fast and they can move some weight.”
Also returning is junior quarterback Basil Demco, the Chiefs’ starter last season. In his first varsity year under center, Demco threw for 1,261 yards, 16 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He was named an all-conference honorable mention.
In the early season practices, Demco has looked even more polished and poised.
“Feels like he’s been in high school 15 years now, but it’s only his second season as starting quarterback. He’s really taken a step forward,” head coach Mike Welden said.
Demco will be throwing to receivers Alex Schmitz, Tyler Wilson and Eli Greco, all of whom saw playing time last season.
Rouse will assist in the backfield after serving as the team’s second-string running back a year ago. Sophomore Jax Hertel should do a little of everything for the offense after receiving limited playing time as a freshman.
On defense, the Chiefs must replace the team’s top six tacklers from last season, who have all graduated.
Greco and Hertel both return after playing solid minutes on defense last season, joined by lineman Sam Flom as well.
The most notable newcomer for Big Foot is junior Jackson Funderburg, who moved into the district this year.
Chiefs fans are already familiar with Funderburg’s athletic prowess after he made the school’s first wrestling state tournament appearance in five years this winter. Football, however, is his main focus, and the defensive lineman has already earned college recruiting interest thanks to his prior two seasons at Sycamore High School in Sycamore, Ill. Funderburg will also play a key role on the offensive line.
On both sides of the ball, while Big Foot’s top playmakers a season ago were seniors, the depth of the roster was made up of juniors and sophomores and undoubtedly a handful of those returners will step into larger roles after an extra year of preparation.
If there is any possible silver lining of the Chiefs’ season being delayed, it is the extra time spent in the weight room. Not only did the players grow stronger, they also grew closer.
“The extended period of us lifting and being together in offseason things has brought us way closer than we ever have been. We’re playing for each other this year,” Schmitz said.
Without a conference championship or a state title on the line in the abbreviated spring season, that mentality will be the driving force behind Big Foot’s motivation this season.
“After an entire year of not being able to suit up in pads, we were able to play. So to be able to come out here with our guys and play, that’s all that matters,” Demco said.
Game attendance set
Attendance will be limited for the Chiefs’ football and boys soccer games this spring, with each player being allowed to invite four spectators.
This is an increase from the indoor sports like basketball and volleyball, which featured just two spectators per athlete.
Once inside the stadium, the athlete’s four guests will need to sit together socially distanced from other groups, and must wear masks. There will not be a designated student section.