Chiefs football team fills gaps but returns familiar faces

On both sides of the ball, while Big Foot’s top playmakers a season ago were seniors, the depth of the roster was made up of juniors and sophomores and undoubtedly a handful of those returners will step into larger roles after an extra year of preparation.

If there is any possible silver lining of the Chiefs’ season being delayed, it is the extra time spent in the weight room. Not only did the players grow stronger, they also grew closer.

“The extended period of us lifting and being together in offseason things has brought us way closer than we ever have been. We’re playing for each other this year,” Schmitz said.

Without a conference championship or a state title on the line in the abbreviated spring season, that mentality will be the driving force behind Big Foot’s motivation this season.

“After an entire year of not being able to suit up in pads, we were able to play. So to be able to come out here with our guys and play, that’s all that matters,” Demco said.

Game attendance set

Attendance will be limited for the Chiefs’ football and boys soccer games this spring, with each player being allowed to invite four spectators.