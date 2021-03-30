Chiefs kick off season with 47-26 win over Clinton

The Cougars cut down Big Foot’s lead even more on the opening drive of the second half, marching down the field with senior fullback Mason Kroeze scoring on a 1-yard rush to bring the score to 28-12.

For the rest of the third quarter, the Chiefs rebuilt their four-score lead. Demco and Schmitz hooked up for their second touchdown on a 63-yard score, and Hertel scored his second touchdown on a 27-yard rush to make it 40-12. Between those two touchdowns, junior defensive back Joey Schmitz, the twin brother of Alex, intercepted a pass to get the Cougars off the field.

It was not a surprise to Big Foot’s coaching staff that the Chiefs scored five touchdowns of more than 20 yards—the roster is stocked with playmakers.

“We have some explosive athletes and they worked really hard over the past year and a half in the weight room and on the track. It showed that we have some special kids out there,” Welden said.

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs started to substitute liberally. The Cougars scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. Big Foot added more points when sophomore running back Aaron Rowland scored on an 8-yard rush.