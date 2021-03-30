Chiefs kick off season with 47-26 win over Clinton

WALWORTH — After not playing for 519 days, the Big Foot football team was ready to be rusty when it hit the field March 26 against Clinton.
Apparently not so much.
The good plays significantly outweighed the mistakes as the Chiefs beat the Cougars 47-26.
“Clearly we’ve got a lot of things to clean up, but I’m sure most teams do Week 1. Really happy the kids had a great night,” said head coach Mike Welden.
From the start, Big Foot was in the driver’s seat.
The Chiefs received the opening kickoff and quickly moved down the field. Senior running back John Rouse capped off the drive with a 37-yard rushing touchdown. Junior quarterback Basil Demco ran in a two-point conversion, and Big Foot led 8-0 less than two minutes into the contest.
Clinton marched into the red zone before the Chiefs stopped the Cougars on downs at the 14-yard line. However, the Chiefs fumbled on their first play, giving Clinton the ball back on the 11-yard line.
The Big Foot defense made their own play, as Rouse scooped up a fumble at the 9-yard line and sped 91 yards for a score. Demco threw a two-point conversion pass to junior receiver Alex Schmitz to put Big Foot ahead 16-0 with 4:40 remaining in the first.
On the ensuing drive, Big Foot forced a three-and-out and Clinton lined up to punt. The Chiefs were penalized for running into the kicker, giving the Cougars extra life.
The Chiefs’ defense again came to the rescue, forcing a fumble and giving the offense the ball back at their own 32-yard line. Demco and Schmitz hooked up for a 21-yard score to go ahead 22-0 with 8:41 left until halftime.
Big Foot’s defense forced a three-and-out on the next drive, but a muffed punt gave Clinton the ball back just outside the red zone. The Chiefs defense responded with its best series of the night, stopping the Cougars on downs at the 1-yard line.
Demco gained two yards on a QB sneak from the end zone on the first play, then sophomore running back Jax Hertel took a handoff and zoomed past the Cougars defenders for a 97-yard score. The point-after was blocked, and Big Foot led 28-0 with 6:15 remaining in the half.
For Big Foot’s junior quarterback Demco, watching his teammates score a pair of 90-plus yard touchdowns certainly made his game easier.
“The weight is off my shoulders 100 percent,” Democ said. “We’ve got some dogs on this team that know how to fight. They go play and do their thing.”
Clinton got on the scoreboard with 59 seconds left in the half as junior running back Casey Klein punched in a 4-yard rushing touchdown to make it 28-6.
The Cougars cut down Big Foot’s lead even more on the opening drive of the second half, marching down the field with senior fullback Mason Kroeze scoring on a 1-yard rush to bring the score to 28-12.
For the rest of the third quarter, the Chiefs rebuilt their four-score lead. Demco and Schmitz hooked up for their second touchdown on a 63-yard score, and Hertel scored his second touchdown on a 27-yard rush to make it 40-12. Between those two touchdowns, junior defensive back Joey Schmitz, the twin brother of Alex, intercepted a pass to get the Cougars off the field.
It was not a surprise to Big Foot’s coaching staff that the Chiefs scored five touchdowns of more than 20 yards—the roster is stocked with playmakers.
“We have some explosive athletes and they worked really hard over the past year and a half in the weight room and on the track. It showed that we have some special kids out there,” Welden said.
In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs started to substitute liberally. The Cougars scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. Big Foot added more points when sophomore running back Aaron Rowland scored on an 8-yard rush.
Big Foot totaled 283 rushing yards. Hertel led the way with 138 yards on only seven carries and two scores. Demco went 7-for-15 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Alex Schmitz caught three passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior defensive back Ashton Robinson led Big Foot’s defense with 12 tackles, including one for loss, and forced a fumble. Junior defensive lineman Jackson Funderburg tallied 1.5 sacks, with senior defensive lineman Matt Bailey earning a half-sack.
Even though the Chiefs had their share of mistakes, Welden said the game was a solid starting point for the season.
“We’ve got to fix some things, but I’m proud of our progress thus far and excited for the next couple weeks to see what kind of improvements we can make,” Welden said.
The Chiefs’ next game will be on Thursday April 1 at 7 p.m. at home against Lodi. The Blue Devils also started their season with a Week 1 win, beating Edgerton 32-11.