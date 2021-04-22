Chiefs lose big against Columbus in 42-12 rout

WALWORTH — Big Foot played a solid first half of football, but the screws came loose in the second half and the visiting Columbus Cardinals pulled away in a 42-12 win over the Chiefs.
As the game wore on, Big Foot failed to execute the fundamentals, and those little miscues turned into easy opportunities for their opponents to break the game open.
“We didn’t play very sound on offense or defense in the second half. Missed a lot of tackles, missed a lot of blocks and against a really good football team with some special athletes, they’re going to make plays,” head coach Mike Welden said.
Tight first half
The Chiefs kicked off to start the game, and their defense started off strong by forcing a three-and-out. Early on the ensuing drive, there was some miscommunication between Big Foot’s quarterback and center and the ball was snapped early in the cadence, which led to a fumble recovery by Columbus on the nine-yard line.
With so little ground to cover, the Cardinals quickly scored on a two-yard rush by senior Caden Brunell to go up 7-0 at 8:36 in the quarter.
The next drive for each team ended in a punt after a three-and-out as the two defenses played lights out.
It looked as if the Chiefs were about to be forced into a punt again, facing a fourth-and-eight at the Columbus 38-yard-line. Welden decided to go for it, and it paid off, with junior quarterback Basil Demco hitting junior receiver Alex Schmitz in stride for a 38-yard passing score. The Chiefs’ two-point conversion pass was incomplete, and Columbus still led 7-6 at 2:15 in the first quarter.
Schmitz’s touchdown catch was his fifth of the season so far, scoring at least one touchdown in each of Big Foot’s first four games.
In his sophomore campaign, he had just seven catches for 91 yards as he was buried on the depth chart below a slew of talented seniors. When those upperclassmen graduated, Schmitz seized the opportunity for more passes coming his way.
“He had a fantastic offseason and has really come along as an athlete. He’s worked his tail off,” Welden said.
By the end of the game, Schmitz had racked up five catches for 169 yards and one score.
Shortly after the touchdown, Big Foot sophomore linebacker Aaron Rowland recovered a fumble, but the Chiefs’ offense could not capitalize on the turnover with yet another three-and-out.
Columbus’ next drive carried over into the early second quarter, capped off with 9:29 remaining until halftime when Brunell scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a six-yard rush to put the Cardinals ahead 14-6.
Neither team scored in the remainder of the half, although both had opportunities as the Chiefs failed to convert on a fourth-and-goal opportunity from the two-yard line and Columbus missed a 22-yard field goal.
Cardinals run away
Big Foot received the opening kick of the second half, but their drive fizzled out shortly, forcing a punt. Early in Columbus’ first drive of the half, senior Trace Kirchberg caught a screen pass and ran it 50 yards for a touchdown due to missed tackles and miscommunication by the Chiefs defense.
The Chiefs’ offense was forced to punt after a three-and-out on their next drive, and once again Kirchberg scored a long touchdown, this time a 55-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback William Cotter that was also caused by a plethora of defensive errors. With just under four and a half minutes gone by, Columbus’ lead was already up to 28-6.
The Cardinals defense kept Big Foot at bay for the rest of the quarter, while the offense scored again with just under two minutes until the start of the fourth to go ahead 35-6.
Big Foot showed signs of life 10 seconds into the fourth quarter when Demco threw a 14-yard pass to the corner of the end zone, which was caught by senior receiver Eli Greco who deftly tapped his toes in bounds before momentum drove him out of the field of play to cut the deficit to 35-12 after a missed extra point.
However, the Cardinals iced the game by driving down the field in three minutes with Brunell scoring his third rushing touchdown of the game, this time a nine-yard run, to bring it to a 42-12 score that led both teams to start rotating in their substitutes.
It was an up-and-down game for Demco, who went 12-for-27 with 245 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions and had a total of -18 rushing yards due to a few sacks.
Sophomore Jax Hertel was the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 72 yards. Greco had the most catches on the team with six for 72 yards and a score, though Schmitz’ 169 yards led the team through the air.
After the 30-point loss, Big Foot’s players and coaches are looking forward to turning the page and focusing on their next game against Edgerton.
“We’re still a work in progress. I’m happy with some of our progress, but we’re not where we need to be yet. The kids know that, and we’re excited to come back and work next week,” Welden said.
The Chiefs will travel to Edgerton on April 23 for their only road game of the season, with the battle of 2-2 teams kicking off at 7 P.M.