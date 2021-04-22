Chiefs lose big against Columbus in 42-12 rout

WALWORTH — Big Foot played a solid first half of football, but the screws came loose in the second half and the visiting Columbus Cardinals pulled away in a 42-12 win over the Chiefs.

As the game wore on, Big Foot failed to execute the fundamentals, and those little miscues turned into easy opportunities for their opponents to break the game open.

“We didn’t play very sound on offense or defense in the second half. Missed a lot of tackles, missed a lot of blocks and against a really good football team with some special athletes, they’re going to make plays,” head coach Mike Welden said.

Tight first half

The Chiefs kicked off to start the game, and their defense started off strong by forcing a three-and-out. Early on the ensuing drive, there was some miscommunication between Big Foot’s quarterback and center and the ball was snapped early in the cadence, which led to a fumble recovery by Columbus on the nine-yard line.

With so little ground to cover, the Cardinals quickly scored on a two-yard rush by senior Caden Brunell to go up 7-0 at 8:36 in the quarter.

The next drive for each team ended in a punt after a three-and-out as the two defenses played lights out.