Chiefs lose close contest 18-6 against powerhouse Lodi

WALWORTH — After steamrolling past Clinton in Week 1, the Big Foot football team had its first big test of the season on April 1 when perennial playoff powerhouse Lodi came to town.
It was a defensive struggle on both sides, but the Blue Devils’ offense made enough plays to win a close contest, 18-6.
In a typical fall season, Lodi would be a state title contender. The team ranked second among medium-sized schools playing this spring in a poll of coaches from around the state.
Losing to such a quality opponent eased the Chiefs’ pain—at least a little.
“It wasn’t that we weren’t trying or our guys weren’t executing,” said head coach Mike Welden. “But sometimes the other team is pretty good too.”
Difficult start
Big Foot started on the wrong foot when Lodi’s star junior running back Lucas Heyroth returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Chiefs forced an incompletion on the two-point conversion, but Lodi led 6-0 after just 12 seconds.
Big Foot went three-and-out on its first offensive possession. The Chiefs defense came up strong, forcing a fumble from Heyroth, which senior defensive back Alex Vail recovered near midfield.
Heyroth was injured on the play, and did not return for the remainder of the game. In Lodi’s first game, the junior rushed for 261 yards and four touchdowns.
The Blue Devils’ offensive line went to work and helped the backup tailbacks carry the load the rest of the way.
“He is really good because he’s got really good kids blocking for him too. That is a very powerful and well coached offensive line,” Welden said.
After recovering the fumble, Big Foot marched down the field and capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Basil Demco to fellow junior Alex Schmitz. The two-point attempt was no good, and the two teams were tied 6-6 with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, both teams failed to convert on fourth-down attempts. On Lodi’s second drive, the Blue Devils scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Quinn Faust to senior receiver Connor Faust to take a 12-6 lead with 7:36 left until halftime.
Neither team mustered up any offense before the break, and that six-point lead held through halftime.
Offensive drought
Big Foot had a rough start to the second half as well, with Demco throwing an interception near midfield.
The Chiefs defense again stood strong, forcing punts on Lodi’s first two drives of the half. On the third drive, the Blue Devils broke through as Quinn Faust threw a 26-yard score to senior tight end Chance Meier to make it 18-6 with 1:35 remaining in the third quarter.
Both defenses held the opposing offenses scoreless throughout the fourth quarter.
Demco was intercepted twice as the Chiefs dialed up desperation heaves late in the game while trying to mount a comeback. Demco finished 11-for-23 with 133 yards and a touchdown, but also had three interceptions.
Senior receiver Eli Greco led the Chiefs with five catches for 66 yards. Schmitz was not far behind with four catches and 63 yards, plus a touchdown. Schmitz continued his hot start to the season. He has tallied seven catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns in two games.
Big Foot had trouble running the ball against Lodi’s burly defensive front, gaining 53 yards on 27 attempts.
Sophomore linebacker Jax Hertel led the Chiefs with seven stops, including a pair of tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
The Chiefs now get a few extra days of rest, with their next game coming on Saturday, April 10, when Beloit Turner travels to Walworth. Turner has struggled this year so far, losing its first two games by a combined 76-0 score.