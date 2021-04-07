Chiefs lose close contest 18-6 against powerhouse Lodi

The Blue Devils’ offensive line went to work and helped the backup tailbacks carry the load the rest of the way.

“He is really good because he’s got really good kids blocking for him too. That is a very powerful and well coached offensive line,” Welden said.

After recovering the fumble, Big Foot marched down the field and capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Basil Demco to fellow junior Alex Schmitz. The two-point attempt was no good, and the two teams were tied 6-6 with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, both teams failed to convert on fourth-down attempts. On Lodi’s second drive, the Blue Devils scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Quinn Faust to senior receiver Connor Faust to take a 12-6 lead with 7:36 left until halftime.

Neither team mustered up any offense before the break, and that six-point lead held through halftime.

Offensive drought

Big Foot had a rough start to the second half as well, with Demco throwing an interception near midfield.