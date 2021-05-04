Chiefs lose last game of spring football season 41-6

WALWORTH — When Big Foot’s scheduled Week 6 opponent East Troy backed out of their matchup on Monday, the Chiefs’ season finale was put into jeopardy.
Luckily, Greenfield was in the same boat after Brown Deer cancelled their game, so the Hawks and Chiefs quickly set up an April 30 matchup at BFHS.
It was not a perfect pairing, with the 1,200-student enrollment of Greenfield vastly outnumbering the 500-student Big Foot. Sure enough, that disparity showed on the scoreboard as the Hawks defeated the Chiefs 41-6.
Despite the final score, both sides were happy to get a game on the schedule in a year that has been unusual in many ways.
“We had our ups, we had our downs, but we got six games in,” said head coach Mike Welden. “There’s a lot of teams that played this fall that got three, four. Our kids tried really hard to be safe and be smart and they got six games in.”
Big Foot’s first two drives ended in interceptions, while both of Greenfield’s ended in the end zone, giving the Hawks a 14-0 lead with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
The Hawks had similar offensive firepower in the second quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns while forcing a pair of failed fourth-down conversions to take a 28-0 lead at halftime.
The Chiefs came out strong in the third quarter. They forced a Greenfield punt on defense, then marched down to the five-yard line on a six-and-a-half-minute drive to set themselves up with their best chance at scoring to that point.
But a short run up the middle and three incomplete passes left the Chiefs scoreless.
On the first play of Greenfield’s drive, senior running back Matt Fischer scored a 95-yard rushing touchdown to put the Hawks up 35-0 at the 3:00 mark in the third quarter.
Big Foot bounced back with another six-plus minute drive, this time finishing it in the end zone. Junior quarterback Basil Demco threw a 23-yard touchdown to junior receiver Tyler Wilson. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful and the Chiefs trailed 35-6.
After a relatively quiet start to the season, Wilson came on strong at the end with a touchdown in the final two games. It was a pair of juniors that threw and caught the touchdown, respectively, but it was senior receiver Eli Greco that drew the defense’s attention across the field and allowed Wilson to be open in the end zone.
“Incredibly unselfish player who probably wanted a touchdown on his senior night, but he did what he’s done all year and did something for the team,” Welden said.
As time wound down, Greenfield finished off the night’s scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run by senior Jordan Esquivel.
Demco threw for 156 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 8-for-23 passing. Greco led the Chiefs with three catches for 71 yards.
Big Foot sophomore running back Jax Hertel had a standout performance, rushing for 201 yards on 25 attempts for a stellar 8.0 yards per carry average.
The 35-point defeat wrapped up a 2-4 spring season for the Chiefs, and starts an offseason cycle that will be a whirlwind. With just three months until the start of practices in August, including a month and a half of spring sports, Big Foot will not get as much time in the weight room as they would in a typical year.
On the other hand, having the two seasons so close together will be a benefit to the team’s cohesion and knowledge of the playbook once the fall comes around.
“We’re going to be ahead of the game when it comes to re-learning our offense and defense,” Welden said. “But we’re going to be probably a little behind some other schools who had an entire offseason.”