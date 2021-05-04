Chiefs lose last game of spring football season 41-6

WALWORTH — When Big Foot’s scheduled Week 6 opponent East Troy backed out of their matchup on Monday, the Chiefs’ season finale was put into jeopardy.

Luckily, Greenfield was in the same boat after Brown Deer cancelled their game, so the Hawks and Chiefs quickly set up an April 30 matchup at BFHS.

It was not a perfect pairing, with the 1,200-student enrollment of Greenfield vastly outnumbering the 500-student Big Foot. Sure enough, that disparity showed on the scoreboard as the Hawks defeated the Chiefs 41-6.

Despite the final score, both sides were happy to get a game on the schedule in a year that has been unusual in many ways.

“We had our ups, we had our downs, but we got six games in,” said head coach Mike Welden. “There’s a lot of teams that played this fall that got three, four. Our kids tried really hard to be safe and be smart and they got six games in.”

Big Foot’s first two drives ended in interceptions, while both of Greenfield’s ended in the end zone, giving the Hawks a 14-0 lead with 2:10 left in the first quarter.

The Hawks had similar offensive firepower in the second quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns while forcing a pair of failed fourth-down conversions to take a 28-0 lead at halftime.