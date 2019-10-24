It looked like an upset was brewing in Edgerton on Oct. 18 when Big Foot kicked the game off with a bang.
The Chiefs held the Crimson Tide to a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, then easily marched down the field to score on a 9-yard rush by Cole Vance to go up 7-0.
As quickly as the upset bid began, it ended.
“We got a three-and-out right away, drove right down the field and scored. That was about the last of the highlights,” head coach Mike Welden said.
A combination of turnovers by Big Foot and a strong offensive showing by Edgerton allowed the Crimson Tide to roll to a 49-13 victory in the final week of the regular season.
After Big Foot’s quick lead, Edgerton went off to the races, scoring 21 points in the remainder of the first quarter. First up was a 22-yard rushing score by quarterback Drew Hanson, then a 5-yard rushing touchdown by running back Devin Jorgenson.
The Crimson Tide defense even got in on the scoring with a 31-yard pick six by Ethan Krause that made it 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Two more rushing scores by Hanson and a passing touchdown from Hanson to Skyler Gullickson in the second quarter gave Edgerton a 42-7 lead by halftime.
Jorgenson scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter with a 10-yard rush to go ahead 49-7.
Despite scoring 49 points, Edgerton only had 228 total yards of offense, with 60 passing and 168 rushing yards. That came in part because the Chiefs were plagued with turnovers all night, with seven total lost, which gave the Crimson Tide plenty of short fields to work with.
While it certainly did not help to cough up the ball repeatedly, Big Foot’s defense could have helped their effort against a team the caliber of Edgerton with a couple of stops.
“That’s a really good football team, and even if we didn’t turn the ball over, we’ve got to play better on defense regardless,” Welden said.
Big Foot jack-of-all-trades Owen Martin capped off the game’s scoring with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final score 49-13.
Martin is always an integral part of the Chiefs’ offense, serving as a wide receiver and sometimes a running back. But he played an even bigger role against Edgerton. With quarterback Basil Demco sidelined for the entire game with a mild concussion, Martin took over under center, going 6-for-15 passing for 66 yards and four interceptions in addition to the touchdown run.
Welden thought Martin performed admirably as the quarterback, especially considering the fact that this was the first time Martin saw significant time at the position at the varsity level. That said, Welden is hopeful that Demco returns next week for the Chiefs to help alleviate some of the offensive woes they saw against Edgerton.
“Owen did a good job, but it takes a receiving threat away, and the trickle-down effects. Hopefully we can get Basil back this week and get a little closer to full strength,” Welden said.
Even with the loss, Big Foot’s 4-5 record was good enough for the team to qualify for the playoffs, where they were scheduled to face Evansville on the road Oct. 25 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.