Chiefs see success in coach's first season

The 2019 football season featured not only a new stadium for the Big Foot team, but also a new head coach, with Mike Welden coming in to replace Greg Enz after his departure for Manitowoc Lincoln in March.
In just his first year at the helm, Welden guided the Chiefs to a 4-5 record and a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While he knows that he and the team made plenty of mistakes and learned important lessons in his first year, returning to the postseason made for a successful first season.
“I think it was a growing process for us all,” Welden said. “Obviously there’s some things we need to improve in all aspects of the game, but I’m really proud of the kids’ effort and the way they competed on a weekly basis.”
From 2002 until 2016, Big Foot was nearly a lock to make the playoffs, as they rattled off 16 straight years of making the postseason field. While the Chiefs had a two-year playoff drought, the team was able to make it back to the tournament this season as a sendoff for a senior class that had not played a down of playoff football prior this season.
“The last time we made it, our freshman year, none of us actually played on that team, so making it back our senior year was actually a really big deal,” senior lineman Sam Dickerson said.
Now that the drought is over, though, Big Foot’s players have more confidence that they can make it back to the playoffs in the future to try to build up another long run of postseason appearances.
“I think now the guys know what it takes to get there,” sophomore quarterback Basil Demco said. “And I think also the coaches put in our heads that we just got the first round — what can the possibilities be if we push ourselves to go even further?”
Demco was the most notable sophomores on the Chiefs’ roster, starting nine of Big Foot’s 10 games under center. But he was just one of a number of sophomores who saw significant playing time this season. With those players stepping up into bigger roles in future years, the Chiefs have a solid base of players to build on.
However, the strength of the 2019 Chiefs was clearly its seniors, who played a critical role for the squad on both sides of the ball. The team’s top three in both rushing and receiving yards were all seniors, while the top five in tackles were seniors as well.
Losing the seniors will certainly be a setback for Big Foot, but with the team’s juniors and sophomores playing, practicing and training alongside that group for a year, the returning players have soaked up the essence of the class of 2020’s work ethic that served them well.
“Our seniors did a really good job at setting the tone,” Dickerson said. “Since I’m obviously not going to be here next year, I hope they do carry on that tradition and working hard in the offseason. I think they’re doing a good job of that starting already.”
As football has become more and more of a year-round sport, the offseason has grown increasingly important for every school, no matter how big or small. Big Foot is no exception, and Welden has a few areas of improvement for the group.
First off, Welden wants to adapt his experience from his first year as a head coach into some changes for next year.
For example, coming to Division 4 Big Foot after a decade as an assistant coach in Division 2 and 3 at Grafton provided some new challenges in terms of knowing how often to play kids both ways, or when to rotate guys in and out to catch their breath and rest up. Analyzing what went right and what went wrong as a coaching staff is a clear first step forward for the Chiefs.
When it comes to improving the players, though, there are two areas they are focusing on: strength and academics.
In the past, the Big Foot football program has had some academic eligibility issues that caused players to miss the start of the season. Welden wants to be sure those problems stay in the past, and he wants to make the football team a role model for the rest of the athletic department.
“It’s consistency, doing the right things day in and day out,” Welden said. “It’s setting the standard for the school so kids and teachers and everyone in the community looks at our program and goes, ‘We need to replicate what football is doing, because the kids are high achieving in the classroom, high achieving on the football field. What are they doing that we’re not?’”
When it comes to the team’s physical conditioning, Big Foot had its share of struggles against teams that were bigger and stronger. In fact, Welden believes that was the cause of Big Foot’s six losses this season.
“The teams we lost against were physically stronger than us, and they pushed us around,” Welden said.
As such, any Chiefs who are not playing a winter sport are already in the weight room for four days of offseason lifting per week, while the players who are involved with a different team are doing lifting at whatever pace is set by their current coaches.
With seven months left before the start of next season — and plenty of room to grow for the returning players and coaching staffs alike — it would not be a surprise to see Big Foot take a step forward after a solid debut from Welden in 2019.
“Personally, I’m very excited,” Demco said. “And I think the energy on the team is very excited for next year.”