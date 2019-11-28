Chiefs see success in coach's first season

As football has become more and more of a year-round sport, the offseason has grown increasingly important for every school, no matter how big or small. Big Foot is no exception, and Welden has a few areas of improvement for the group.

First off, Welden wants to adapt his experience from his first year as a head coach into some changes for next year.

For example, coming to Division 4 Big Foot after a decade as an assistant coach in Division 2 and 3 at Grafton provided some new challenges in terms of knowing how often to play kids both ways, or when to rotate guys in and out to catch their breath and rest up. Analyzing what went right and what went wrong as a coaching staff is a clear first step forward for the Chiefs.

When it comes to improving the players, though, there are two areas they are focusing on: strength and academics.

In the past, the Big Foot football program has had some academic eligibility issues that caused players to miss the start of the season. Welden wants to be sure those problems stay in the past, and he wants to make the football team a role model for the rest of the athletic department.