Column: WIAA's football playoff system has its share of flaws

Considering the rising coronavirus numbers around the state, I’m sure many of those cancellations had to do with teams cancelling because of an outbreak or an abundance of caution. I would not want to scold a team for doing that.

There are a few schools, though, that backed out of the matchup scheduled by the WIAA only to schedule a game of their own a day or two later, which is unacceptable.

Teams were allowed to opt out of the playoff field before the brackets were set, if they were uninterested in participating, and 61 teams did just that. Backing out once the matches were ready to go because you do not think you will win is ridiculous, and it ends up causing some headaches for the opposing team’s administrators who were then forced to scramble to try to schedule a different opponent to play.

While it is a bit too late now to retroactively institute a punishment, the WIAA should have seen this possibility coming and put something in place to try to dissuade teams from backing out, while also not penalizing teams for Covid-related cancellations.

The players and coaches I have talked to all seemed to be excited about being able to play in the postseason, even if it is different than it has been in years past.