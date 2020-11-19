Column: WIAA's football playoff system has its share of flaws

After months of discussions, delays and then eventually some games, the high school football season is finally nearing its conclusion.
Shortly before the final games of the regular season began, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association unveiled this year’s playoff format, which the organization modified to account for the shortened season.
Typically, the state-wide playoffs features four single-elimination rounds followed by a state championship weekend at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, in which seven state champions would be crowned. This season, with only two weeks to work with, something on that scale was not feasible.
Instead, the state was divided up into four-team pods, based on geography and a computer system that rated their season-long resume, with each squad getting a chance to play two more games to cap off the year.
The fact that the WIAA was willing and able to be nimble and change up their playoff system and give the teams across the state a few more chances to play deserves a tip of the cap.
However, if you ask me, just about every other aspect of the plan could have been improved in some way.
Perhaps the most glaring deficiency is the lack of a state champion. It’s a fairly minor problem in the grand scheme of things, with only a few dozen teams that truly would have had a chance at claiming a title.
Still, for some of those teams, this might be the most talented overall group the school has ever seen, and this eliminates their best shot at picking up their first championship. Imagine if there was no state champion crowned in 2009, and the only football title ever won by any school in the Lake Geneva area never would have happened.
In their current pod system, the WIAA could have set up a pod of whichever teams their computer system considered the top four, then played out a two-week series to see who reigns supreme.
It even seems like they came close to doing that, intentionally or not, with a Division 1 pod of Muskego, Arrowhead, Menomonee Falls and Franklin being comprised of a few of the teams that have been ranked near the top of the weekly Wisconsin Football Coaches Association polls. However, the winner of that pod will not be an officially-named state champion, and that is a shame.
A much bigger issue in the WIAA’s plan, though, has been the rash of teams backing out of the playoffs across the state.
In the six days between when the postseason matchups were revealed on Nov. 7 and the day of the first games on Nov. 13, there were 33 teams that backed out of their scheduled games. That means out of the 98 first-round playoff games, just over a third of them were cancelled. In the first few days after the second-round matchups were announced, a handful of those games have already been cancelled, too.
Considering the rising coronavirus numbers around the state, I’m sure many of those cancellations had to do with teams cancelling because of an outbreak or an abundance of caution. I would not want to scold a team for doing that.
There are a few schools, though, that backed out of the matchup scheduled by the WIAA only to schedule a game of their own a day or two later, which is unacceptable.
Teams were allowed to opt out of the playoff field before the brackets were set, if they were uninterested in participating, and 61 teams did just that. Backing out once the matches were ready to go because you do not think you will win is ridiculous, and it ends up causing some headaches for the opposing team’s administrators who were then forced to scramble to try to schedule a different opponent to play.
While it is a bit too late now to retroactively institute a punishment, the WIAA should have seen this possibility coming and put something in place to try to dissuade teams from backing out, while also not penalizing teams for Covid-related cancellations.
The players and coaches I have talked to all seemed to be excited about being able to play in the postseason, even if it is different than it has been in years past.
All-in-all, despite the issues I have with the system, I am glad that the WIAA was able to organize some sort of postseason to give the football teams a couple more shots to get out on the field.
