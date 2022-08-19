Defense holds strong for Badger football in win over Greendale

The first offensive possessions for both teams in the game ended with a fumble, so it was clear that the defenses came to play. But it was the Badger defense that continued to make stops, get turnovers and impose their will on the Greendale offense throughout the game, leading the way to a 17-9 victory over the Panthers on Thursday night, Aug. 18, at Badger Stadium.

“The win feels great,” Badger head football coach Matt Hensler said. “They’re ranked eighth in the state and it’s a battle every single year. It always turns out like this between them and us. It always feels good to be on the plus side in the win column to open the season.”

In their previous meeting in 2021, Greendale, who is in the Woodland Conference and went 10-1 last season, defeated the Badgers 17-14.

But it’s a new season and while the game remained competitive, the game seemed well in control for Badger, especially in the first half. Starting from their own 36-yard line near the end of the first quarter, junior quarterback JP Doyle found senior running back Santino Buttita wide open up the field, who made the catch and got it all the way down to Greendale’s 17-yard line for a 43-yard gain. The next four plays were read options by the quarterback, all taken by Doyle, who finally converted and punched it into the end zone from 5-yards out to put the Badgers on the board with 1.52 left in the first quarter.

Badger added three more points in the second quarter on a field goal by senior kicker punter Andrew Karntaz. Greendale, however, could not muster anything on offense from the run game or the pass game in the first half with Badger’s tough defense standing tall and making plays. Greendale had one more shot to sniff the end zone near the end of the second quarter, but Karnatz made that very difficult for the Panthers offense after he boomed a punt 44-yards, pinning the already sluggish offense at their own 2-yard line. Greendale managed to get 12-yards on five plays, but Badger junior linebacker Anthony Richardson ended the half by sacking Greendale senior quarterback Blake Kogelmann to maintain the 10-0 lead heading into the locker room.

Greendale began with the ball in the second half, moving away from the ground game and using many pass plays to make their way down the field. Greendale finally looked like they were going to put points on the board just 3-yards away from the end zone, but the Badger defense came through again, forcing a fumble with senior linebacker Taylor O’Laughlin recovering.

After a three-and-out by the Badger offense on the ensuing possession, Greendale worked a methodical seven-minute drive to close out the third quarter, finally securing points with a 28-yard field goal by senior kicker Matt Miksic to make it 10-3.

After a few empty possessions by both teams to start the fourth quarter, Badger were once again able to put things together on offense with the Badgers taking just over three minutes off the clock and senior fullback Sebastian Jurczyk scoring a touchdown from 1-yard out to give them a 17-3 lead with 3:25 remaining in the game.

On the next possession for Greendale, Kogelmann connected with senior wide receiver Izaiah Correa who was able to outrun everybody for a 69-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good, with the Badgers holding a 17-9 lead. Greendale attempted an onside kick that was recovered by Badgers, sealing the victory and a 1-0 record for the Badgers to begin the 2022 football season.

Badger will take on another tough non-conference opponent in Racine Horlick on Friday, Aug. 26. The game will begin at 7 p.m. But Hensler understands a lot of work needs to be done between now and then.

“We have to get off the ball better on the offensive line and we have to take care of the ball better offensively,” he said. “We need to throw a little bit better and on defense we just need to tackle better. We have guys in the right spots, but we missed a lot of tackles. The defense gave up some points in the second half, but that’s on the offense. I still thought our defense played great.”

Doyle had 27 rushes for 164 yards and one touchdown. In total, Badger had 47 rushes for 242 yards. Defensively, Badger forced two fumbles and only allowed 236 yards of offense by Greendale including holding the running game to just five yards on 20 carries.