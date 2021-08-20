Despite loss, Lake Geneva Badgers football team shows a lot of promise for season

GREENDALE — Badger’s defense started the season strong, but its offense could not gain its footing, as the Badgers lost a 17-14 defensive standoff on the road against Greendale in the season opener on Aug. 19.
In the spring 2021 season, Greendale was one of the toughest team in the state, going 7-0 with four defensive shutouts, while scoring 34 or more points in five games. While the roster may be a bit different this fall, for the Badgers to hold their own against a team that looks to be a playoff contender is a strong sign for the season to come.
“I thought we played hard, played well at times. One or two mistakes here or there, they made some mistakes too, maybe they made one less than us. Overall, it was pretty positive,” Badger head coach Matt Hensler said.
From the outset, it was clear that both teams’ defenses were in for a good night, as the game was still scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Greendale drew first blood with 6:36 remaining in the second, when senior quarterback Zach Sheridan hit junior receiver Brayden Latus for a 25-yard passing touchdown.
The Badgers responded quickly, with senior quarterback punching in the team’s first touchdown of the year on an 8-yard rush to tie the score at 7-7 with 1:27 left until halftime.
After a quick defensive stop, Badger had a shot at another score before the break when Huber lofted a pass into the end zone with 23 seconds left. Junior receiver Cade Scheideman and Greendale defensive back Latus wrestled for control of the ball as they fell to the ground, but Latus came away with it for an interception.
That Hail Mary pick was Badger’s only turnover on the day. In the Badgers’ triple option offense, fumbles can ruin the game plan quickly, so Hensler was happy to see his team avoid putting the ball on the turf.
“Any time we can take care of the ball, that’s a big deal. That was great, no doubt about it,” Hensler said.
When play resumed, the defensive battle continued, and it took nearly eight minutes for either team to hit the end zone before Greendale senior receiver Colin Schuster caught a 21-yard pass for a score to put the Panthers up 14-7 at 4:02.
Just like in the second quarter, the Badgers quickly responded. After a swift march down the field, senior running back Cole Berghorn pounded through the Panthers’ defensive front on a 10-yard rushing score to even the score at 14 apiece with 43 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Early in the next drive, a defensive lapse by the Badgers led to a 42-yard pass from Sheridan to junior receiver Izaiah Correa that put Greendale on the two-yard line. Badger’s defense stiffened up from there, forcing the Panthers to settle for a 23-yard field goal to go up 17-14 with 10:10 left.
While there was still plenty of time to regain the lead, the Badger offense stalled on a pair of drives, ending in a punt and a turnover on downs, sealing their defeat.
Badger’s ground game was strong overall, with 213 total rushing yards in the game, led by Berghorn’s 121 with one touchdown. Huber was more effective running the ball than throwing, with 41 yards and one score rushing, while going just 1-for-5 through the air for 24 yards and one.
While the rushing numbers looked good, Hensler thought that there were times that the Greendale defensive line made it into the backfield too quickly, and hopes to remedy that situation sooner rather than later.
“We’ll watch film and figure out where that’s coming from, and what we need to do about it, and we’ll work like crazy to fix it,” Hensler said.
The Badgers are back in action at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 when they welcome Milton into Lake Geneva for their home opener.