Despite loss, Lake Geneva Badgers football team shows a lot of promise for season

GREENDALE — Badger’s defense started the season strong, but its offense could not gain its footing, as the Badgers lost a 17-14 defensive standoff on the road against Greendale in the season opener on Aug. 19.

In the spring 2021 season, Greendale was one of the toughest team in the state, going 7-0 with four defensive shutouts, while scoring 34 or more points in five games. While the roster may be a bit different this fall, for the Badgers to hold their own against a team that looks to be a playoff contender is a strong sign for the season to come.

“I thought we played hard, played well at times. One or two mistakes here or there, they made some mistakes too, maybe they made one less than us. Overall, it was pretty positive,” Badger head coach Matt Hensler said.

From the outset, it was clear that both teams’ defenses were in for a good night, as the game was still scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

Greendale drew first blood with 6:36 remaining in the second, when senior quarterback Zach Sheridan hit junior receiver Brayden Latus for a 25-yard passing touchdown.

The Badgers responded quickly, with senior quarterback punching in the team’s first touchdown of the year on an 8-yard rush to tie the score at 7-7 with 1:27 left until halftime.