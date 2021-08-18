Experienced Badger squad aims to avenge close losses

Last season, the Badger football team had enough heartbreaking losses to last a lifetime.

The squad had a 3-3 record in Southern Lakes Conference play, and in all three losses, the Badgers had a shot to win in the final minutes—and even the last seconds.

After nine months of stewing and simmering, Badger players and coaches are ready to begin a redemption tour.

“I’d say we’re all pretty fired up. We’ve been working hard this offseason, ready to go,” said senior quarterback Kegan Huber.

Huber is starting his third year on the varsity, along with fellow seniors Billy Dzierzanowski, Cole Berghorn and Jacob Needle.

Berghorn and Huber will be a dynamic duo in the Badgers’ triple option offense. Berghorn was the team’s top running back last year, while Huber shifted under center full-time.

Add in some players who saw significant playing time last year,—like all-conference honorees Conner Bates and Seth Johnson—and the Badgers will be one of the most experienced teams in the area.

The experience will give the Badgers an edge under the lights every Friday night, said head coach Matt Hensler.