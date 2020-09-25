Experienced Bulldogs return to gridiron

“Maybe we were too big-picture last year about making a season-long goal, and I think this year it will be one game at a time. Let’s try to win this game, and then worry about the next one,” Tomaszewski said.

No matter how they approach the season, the Bulldogs will do it with a roster that is experienced after only losing two seniors from last year’s squad.

Offensively, quarterback Cole Oertel returns under center, after throwing for 889 yards and six touchdowns with nine interceptions. The team’s leading rusher, Raul Rojas, is back, after running for 325 yards and six scores a season ago. Top receiver Jake Oertel returns, too, after he had 367 yards and four touchdowns through the air, despite missing a handful of games last year due to injuries.

On the defensive side, linebacker Sam Norton will be a solid stopper, after finishing second on the team in tackles last year. Cole Oertel is not just a solid quarterback for the Bulldogs, though, as he led the team in interceptions with three as a defensive back in 2019.

While the Bulldogs certainly hope to do as well as they can in terms of wins and losses, the players are also just glad they are getting the opportunity to play. And they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep the season alive.

“I think this season’s a lot more important than other seasons. Not only because we’re seniors, but because a lot of schools don’t even have football,” senior Julian Klein said. “We’re lucky to have football, and we’re determined to keep the season going as safely as possible.”

