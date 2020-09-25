Experienced Bulldogs return to gridiron

The 2019 season marked the first time since 2015 that there was varsity football at Williams Bay High School. And the 1-9 record was the result of a young team learning some lessons the hard way about what it means to play varsity football.
Now that the team has a year of experience under its belt, the players feel that the bar will be set a little bit higher.
“Last year was kind of our test trial, you can say, where we were feeling the ground for what a varsity football conference is like. Now we have that mental knowledge of last year that can carry over to this year,” senior receiver Jake Oertel said.
In many respects, though, this season will feature just as many strange situations and learning experiences as last year did.
A one-month delay to the start pf the season has thrown the typical routine and cadence of the early season out of whack. With many of Williams Bay’s typical opponents opting out of the fall football season, the game schedule will look quite different, too.
As such, the Bulldogs will play a total of six games, two apiece against the three foes that remain from the Southern Conference: Elkhart Lake, St. Mary Catholic and Belmont. Rather than seeing that as one six-game schedule, head coach Jon Tomaszewski is trying to get his players to see it as six separate challenges to overcome.
“Maybe we were too big-picture last year about making a season-long goal, and I think this year it will be one game at a time. Let’s try to win this game, and then worry about the next one,” Tomaszewski said.
No matter how they approach the season, the Bulldogs will do it with a roster that is experienced after only losing two seniors from last year’s squad.
Offensively, quarterback Cole Oertel returns under center, after throwing for 889 yards and six touchdowns with nine interceptions. The team’s leading rusher, Raul Rojas, is back, after running for 325 yards and six scores a season ago. Top receiver Jake Oertel returns, too, after he had 367 yards and four touchdowns through the air, despite missing a handful of games last year due to injuries.
On the defensive side, linebacker Sam Norton will be a solid stopper, after finishing second on the team in tackles last year. Cole Oertel is not just a solid quarterback for the Bulldogs, though, as he led the team in interceptions with three as a defensive back in 2019.
While the Bulldogs certainly hope to do as well as they can in terms of wins and losses, the players are also just glad they are getting the opportunity to play. And they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep the season alive.
“I think this season’s a lot more important than other seasons. Not only because we’re seniors, but because a lot of schools don’t even have football,” senior Julian Klein said. “We’re lucky to have football, and we’re determined to keep the season going as safely as possible.”
