Family's life as a 'chain gang'

On a Friday night in 1992, Bill Thornburgh dropped off his son to play in the marching band at a Badger High School football game. A school staffer stopped Thornburgh and asked, “Are you going to be here all night?”
With that, Thornburgh found himself volunteering on the crew that handled the chains marking first downs along the sidelines at the Badger football stadium.
Twenty-seven years later, Thornburgh has not missed one game on the “chain gang,” as it is called. His regular crew on the sidelines now includes his wife, Patsy Thornburgh, and their former marching band performer son, Eric Thornburgh.
Badger School Board members recently recognized the Thornburgh family with a special award honoring their dedication to making sure that Badger football games run smoothly.
Even through the adversity of a recent health scare involving Eric Thornburgh, the family has continued doing their part for Badger football fans, players and coaches.
“They’re always there,” coach Matt Hensler said. “It’s pretty special.”
Bill Thornbugh, who graduated from Badger in 1968, said he is happy to be performing a public service to help his alma mater.
Although he has been offered a stipend for his Friday night duties on the football field, he has declined any payment, opting instead to just accept a complimentary hot dog now and then at the concession stand.
“I figure this is my school,” he said. “I can do this for my school.”
Patsy Thornburgh also is a member of the Badger Class of ‘68, and the couple’s four children all graduated from Badger.
At the conclusion of another football season, the school board in December approved an Achievement Plus Award for the Thornburgh family in recognition of their chain gang services. In announcing the award, the school district lauded the family for “exemplary achievement and significant effort” on behalf of Badger.
School Board President Patrick Sherman said the football stadium volunteers serve the school in a way that is behind-the-scenes, but he wanted to acknowledge the importance of what they do.
“They’re just a great family,” Sherman said. “And they do a great job.”
The chain gang holds and moves the 10-yard markers that follow the football action from along the sideline, indicating what down is being played and how far the offense must advance to reach the first-down marker.
Bill Thornburgh kept showing up to help with the chains all through his son’s high school days, and continuing when his daughters attended football games as marching band members or cheerleaders.
“I always had a reason to be there,” he said.
After about 10 years, the regular Friday night crew was running a little thin, so Thornburgh asked his wife and son if they would like to help. The three family members have doing chain gang duty together ever since.
The family lives in Bloomfield and also has been active in the Genoa City Lions Club.
Eric Thornburgh, now married and a father himself, missed part of the 2018 football season at Badger after he was diagnosed with leukemia. He later went into remission and was able to rejoin his parents on the sidelines for the 2019 season.
His father said getting back to the chain gang at Badger was one thing that motivated his son to overcome leukemia.
“I’m very proud of him,” Bill Thornburg said.
Eric Thornburgh and Patsy Thornburgh both declined to comment for this article.
Hensler said seeing the Thornburghs on the sidelines at each home game allows him and the team to remain focused on their performance. There is something calming and reassuring, the coach said, about knowing that the school staff and volunteers have the stadium infrastructure under control.
That is not always the case at stadiums that the Badgers visit throughout the course of a season, Hensler said.
The coach said he can tell that the Thornburghs have fun handling the chains.
“You don’t so something for that long unless you get a kick out of it,” he said. “And we love having them there.”
Bill Thornburgh, now 69, said even though all of his children have long since graduated from Badger, he and Patsy and Eric still enjoy going to the football games and helping out on the sidelines.
Thornburgh said he still likes to cheer for the home team, too.
“It’s the best seat in the house,” he said.