Family's life as a 'chain gang'

After about 10 years, the regular Friday night crew was running a little thin, so Thornburgh asked his wife and son if they would like to help. The three family members have doing chain gang duty together ever since.

The family lives in Bloomfield and also has been active in the Genoa City Lions Club.

Eric Thornburgh, now married and a father himself, missed part of the 2018 football season at Badger after he was diagnosed with leukemia. He later went into remission and was able to rejoin his parents on the sidelines for the 2019 season.

His father said getting back to the chain gang at Badger was one thing that motivated his son to overcome leukemia.

“I’m very proud of him,” Bill Thornburg said.

Eric Thornburgh and Patsy Thornburgh both declined to comment for this article.

Hensler said seeing the Thornburghs on the sidelines at each home game allows him and the team to remain focused on their performance. There is something calming and reassuring, the coach said, about knowing that the school staff and volunteers have the stadium infrastructure under control.

That is not always the case at stadiums that the Badgers visit throughout the course of a season, Hensler said.