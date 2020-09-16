Football season gets underway after delay

Now that the season has begun, though, things feel different for the two squads.

It is not just the fact that players and coaches are wearing face masks and face guards, or the increased sanitizing for balls and tackling dummies. The classic football practice routine has been entirely disrupted.

In a typical season, the first two weeks of practice feature two practices per day, aptly named two-a-days, which usually include not only practices, but film sessions and drawing up plays on a chalkboard as well.

Without that extra time to spend teaching, players on all of the teams across the state are behind the eight ball this season.

While players at Williams Bay and Badger are certainly a bit further behind than in previous seasons, both squads have an advantage that some teams do not — plenty of returning starters. The Badgers and Bulldogs both featured juniors and sophomores on the field a year ago, and now that those players are still around, they do not have quite as much to pick up as they would have otherwise.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate. Our guys remember stuff, so we’ve been just jumping into drills,” Hensler said. “We’ve just called plays, and they’re expected to know them, and if they don’t, we remind them real quick and go.”