Football teams hope for normal season kickoff this summer

High school football season is not officially set to begin until Aug. 4, with the first games not scheduled until Aug. 20. But that does not mean the coronavirus and the ensuing quarantine have not been disruptive to the three football teams in the Lake Geneva region.
Typically, the spring is a time for football players to hit the weight room to build up their physical fitness level for the upcoming season, as well as establishing a routine that mentally conditions them to the grind of a long season. As such, football teams at Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay have been set back by the cadence of the season being broken.
“Everything is so regimented,” Badger head coach Matt Hensler said. “So, by nature, I think this is hard on football players and football coaches, because there is no definite structure and timetable.”
Beyond just the mental discombobulation of being cooped up at home, the players lost access to the school’s gyms and weight rooms for their physical conditioning. While a few local players have their own weights at home, the majority have been forced to get creative.
“They’re loading up wheelbarrows and doing long farmer’s carries, or they made at-home workout stations where they got cinderblocks and a bar from Home Depot,” Big Foot head coach Mike Welden said.
That creativity can only go so far, though, and players are itching to get back to their familiar stomping grounds.
“Last Wednesday night when the Supreme Court ruling came in, I had players reaching out to me, saying, ‘Can we get back into the weight room?’” Williams Bay head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.
Now that Wisconsin’s “Safer At Home” orders have been lifted, some of those players who have their own home gyms have been able to help out their teammates, while also giving themselves a bit of extra motivation, too.
“I had a few of them come over this weekend,” Badger junior Kegan Huber said. “It felt good having team members encouraging you, and knowing we’re all trying to be the best we can.”
While the coaches have tried to give their players some guidance on how to work out, under Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rules, the coaches are limited in what they can and cannot tell their players to do during the offseason, especially this spring with schools closed entirely to control the spread of coronavirus.
Coaches can suggest a workout regimen to the team, be it with traditional weights or general calisthenics, but they cannot implement a mandatory workout schedule. They also cannot draw up plays or teach specific techniques in an online practice, but Hensler says he and his assistant coaches have tried to stay in touch with the players in different ways.
Badger’s players and coaches meet up every week or so through video chats, and the coaches give the players a history lesson on past seasons and games, or just talk about what is going on in their or the players’ lives. For the players, those meetings have had a greater impact than a regular practice in more normal times would have.
“I think in some ways it’s brought us closer as a team,” Badger junior Chandler Loveridge-Flores said. “We’re like a little community throughout our program.”
While the offseason has been shaken up, with about two and a half months until the season begins, there is still hope that the full season can go on as planned.
Hensler, who is a vice president of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, says that the organization has been in contact with football coaching groups from 25 to 30 other states around the country to swap ideas on how to restart activity and create contingency plans.
However, given all the uncertainty about when schools will reopen, or if they will stay closed in the fall, local coaches and players will likely be forced to react quickly whenever they get the green light to hit the field or the weight room.
“We’ve gotten into the mindset that whenever we get the chance to start, we have to be locked in right away and ready to go,” Big Foot senior John Rouse said.
Welden, Hensler and Tomaszewski all commended their players for rolling with the punches in this difficult spring.
Coaches often wax poetic about the fact that participating in sports teaches kids things that go beyond how to throw a ball, and the coronavirus setbacks have certainly provided this year’s crop of local athletes with a first-hand lesson in resilience.
“It’s taking a toll on us in some ways, but we’re finding our way around it,” Loveridge-Flores said.
