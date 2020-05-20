Football teams hope for season kickoff

“Last Wednesday night when the Supreme Court ruling came in, I had players reaching out to me, saying, ‘Can we get back into the weight room?’” Williams Bay head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.

Now that Wisconsin’s “Safer At Home” orders have been lifted, some of those players who have their own home gyms have been able to help out their teammates, while also giving themselves a bit of extra motivation, too.

“I had a few of them come over this weekend,” Badger junior Kegan Huber said. “It felt good having team members encouraging you, and knowing we’re all trying to be the best we can.”

While the coaches have tried to give their players some guidance on how to work out, under Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rules, the coaches are limited in what they can and cannot tell their players to do during the offseason, especially this spring with schools closed entirely to control the spread of coronavirus.

Coaches can suggest a workout regimen to the team, be it with traditional weights or general calisthenics, but they cannot implement a mandatory workout schedule. They also cannot draw up plays or teach specific techniques in an online practice, but Hensler says he and his assistant coaches have tried to stay in touch with the players in different ways.