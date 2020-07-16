Football teams preparing for uncertain season

Despite any objections coaches have, Hensler said, if that is the system the Wisconsin association chooses to enact, the teams will need to work around it the best they can.

“I would have a hard time with that. Then again, it could happen,” Hensler said. “It could be one of the hurdles we’ve got to jump through.”

With all of these potential changes incoming, Big Foot head coach Mike Welden has tried to stay positive by saying that dealing with these challenges could end up being beneficial to the way the school runs its program in the future.

“Maybe it’s better; maybe that’s what we should’ve been doing all along. I think you can always learn from things,” Welden said.

Despite a rise in coronavirus cases across the country, all three coaches say they have not personally heard any objections from athletes or parents to returning to football. However, all three also admit that just because they have not heard any of those worries does not mean that people in the community are not concerned.

As the season continues to get closer, the local football players and coaches plan to continue following the social distancing protocols as they prepare, knowing well that their actions may save or ruin their season.