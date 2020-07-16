Football teams preparing for uncertain season

With less than a month before the scheduled Aug. 4 starting date for high school football season, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has not sent any signals that the season will be canceled or altered.
As a result, the coaches at Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay are starting to plan for a season that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, could be unlike any they have had before.
“The message has been to prepare like everything is going to happen as usual,” Badger head coach Matt Hensler said. “Normal amount of games, normal amount of practice, normal time frame. And that’s the goal and plan. But, be ready to switch that at any second.”
All three schools have begun their summer weightlifting and conditioning programs, which they have adapted to comply with social distancing. However, it is easier to rearrange a weight room than to alter the up-close nature of football, which involves contact between players in a multitude of different ways, from passing to tackling and everything in between.
Coaches at all three schools have been brainstorming ideas on how they can help players improve without contact. The easiest way to do that is working on footwork or other individual fundamentals outside of the typical team setting.
“We’ve been talking about how that would look, even if it’s the quarterbacks throwing at dummies and stuff, just to work on their arms, having the receivers run their routes without catching a ball,” Williams Bay head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.
Beyond just hypothetically preparing drills, the schools have taken some concrete action as well, such as looking into buying new helmet visors designed to prevent coronavirus spread.
Even though the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has not made any decisions on changing the season’s schedule, with coronavirus cases spiking across the country, other states and organizations have resorted to a few options that the Wisconsin organization could use themselves.
The simplest example, like one being enacted in the state of Washington, is to simply delay the start of the season until early September.
Another being implemented by the Big Ten is to abandon all non-conference games and shorten the season. However many schools around the state, including Big Foot and Williams Bay, fill their schedule with only conference games, so that collegiate option would not suffice.
Perhaps the most controversial option is one being explored in Michigan, which would involve playing football in the spring instead of the fall.
Local coaches found issues with that idea, including difficulties growing a proper grass playing field in the late winter weather. There also is the problem of forcing athletes to choose between playing baseball and football, as well as possible injury issues that could stem from ending one football season in June and starting the next one just two months later.
Despite any objections coaches have, Hensler said, if that is the system the Wisconsin association chooses to enact, the teams will need to work around it the best they can.
“I would have a hard time with that. Then again, it could happen,” Hensler said. “It could be one of the hurdles we’ve got to jump through.”
With all of these potential changes incoming, Big Foot head coach Mike Welden has tried to stay positive by saying that dealing with these challenges could end up being beneficial to the way the school runs its program in the future.
“Maybe it’s better; maybe that’s what we should’ve been doing all along. I think you can always learn from things,” Welden said.
Despite a rise in coronavirus cases across the country, all three coaches say they have not personally heard any objections from athletes or parents to returning to football. However, all three also admit that just because they have not heard any of those worries does not mean that people in the community are not concerned.
As the season continues to get closer, the local football players and coaches plan to continue following the social distancing protocols as they prepare, knowing well that their actions may save or ruin their season.
“I’d hate to see us lose a couple of games or a whole season because we have an outbreak on the team,” Tomaszewski said. “I know how much the guys want the season, and I want it just us much. So we’ve got to be cautious and make sure we’re taking proper precautions every way we can.”
