Former Big Foot coach Wedig voted into hall of fame

Once Collins met with Wedig, he knew it was more than just statistics that made Wedig a great coach.

“When he walks into the room, he commands the room. Commands the respect, and earns the respect, of players and adults alike,” Collins said. “I don’t think anyone can predict the type of success that he had, but we knew when we interviewed him that he was the guy we wanted.”

Wedig’s impact was almost immediate. The Chiefs made the playoffs for the first time in school history in 2003, his first season at Big Foot. The team went to the postseason all 11 seasons of his career.

For current Big Foot coach Mike Welden, seeing a former legend of the program honored will be an exciting moment for the community.

“To have someone who invested so much in your town and quote-unquote put it on the map athletically, that is a great honor to him,” Welden said. “But also a great honor to all the kids and coaches he worked with here that put so much time in.”

Wedig wholeheartedly agreed.