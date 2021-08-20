Former Big Foot coach Wedig voted into hall of fame

One of the best-known names in Big Foot athletic history will be honored by the state.
Rodney Wedig, who coached the Chiefs football team from 2003 until 2013, will be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame next April. He will be one of four high school head coaches in the hall’s class of 2022.
“It’s kind of the ultimate compliment to the amount of work you put into it,” Wedig said.
During Wedig’s 11 seasons in Walworth, the team went 103-26 including a 48-game Rock Valley Conference winning streak from 2006 to 2013. Big Foot made three trips to the state title game under Wedig, and won the 2009 state championship.
That success would be impressive anywhere, but it was especially noteworthy considering the state of the Big Foot program when Wedig arrived. The school had not had a winning record since 1994, had not won a conference title since 1975, and had never qualified for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs.
When athletic director Tim Collins was interviewing candidates for the position in 2003, Wedig’s resume stood out. In his eight seasons coaching Division 7 Almond-Bancroft, Wedig won the school’s first-ever conference championship and made the playoffs in four of his last five seasons including an 11-1 campaign in 2002.
Once Collins met with Wedig, he knew it was more than just statistics that made Wedig a great coach.
“When he walks into the room, he commands the room. Commands the respect, and earns the respect, of players and adults alike,” Collins said. “I don’t think anyone can predict the type of success that he had, but we knew when we interviewed him that he was the guy we wanted.”
Wedig’s impact was almost immediate. The Chiefs made the playoffs for the first time in school history in 2003, his first season at Big Foot. The team went to the postseason all 11 seasons of his career.
For current Big Foot coach Mike Welden, seeing a former legend of the program honored will be an exciting moment for the community.
“To have someone who invested so much in your town and quote-unquote put it on the map athletically, that is a great honor to him,” Welden said. “But also a great honor to all the kids and coaches he worked with here that put so much time in.”
Wedig wholeheartedly agreed.
“It was a perfect fit and perfect timing for me,” Wedig said. “I had assistant coaches that were in the building and they all did a great job over the years. The athletes and the leadership from those kids at Big Foot, it was an amazing run we had.”
After the 2013 season, Wedig jumped from Division 4 Big Foot up to Division 1 when he took over the Beloit Memorial program. It was the only stop of his career that did not see success, as the Purple Knights went 6-41 in five seasons. Still, that was a slight improvement for a program which had gone 3-42 in the five seasons prior to his hiring.
Wedig went to Division 2 Milton prior to the 2019 season, and has returned to his winning ways. The team went 9-2 in his first year, winning the school’s first conference title since 2015 and making the playoffs after a five year absence. In the 2021 alternate spring season, the Red Hawks went 5-2.
Despite being away from Walworth for nearly a decade, Wedig still has a soft spot for the school and the community that embraced him for years before he won a state title.
“I don’t think there’s every going to be anything that tops that run of conference championships and conference wins we had in a row,” Wedig said.