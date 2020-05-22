Former Chiefs football standout returns to Walworth County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For Big Foot football fans, there will be a familiar face on the gridiron at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater next season, after former Chiefs star Jackson Enz transferred to the school this spring.

Enz was a stellar all-around player for the Chiefs from 2015 to 2017, earning All-Conference accolades on offense each of those seasons as the team’s quarterback. He also won honors on the defensive side of the ball as a defensive back his senior season, and was named to the team as a punter his junior and senior seasons.

After his career with Big Foot ended, Enz earned a scholarship to play at North Dakota State University as a defensive back. After red-shirting his first season on campus and missing his second season in Fargo with an injury, the former Chief decided to transfer.

After transferring back into Walworth County to play for the Warhawks, Enz will play defensive back this upcoming season. UW-Whitewater assistant athletic director Chris Lindeke says the team is excited to have Enz on the roster for the upcoming fall.

Enz declined to comment.

