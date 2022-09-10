Friday night roundup: Lake Geneva Badgers pitch second consecutive shutout with win over Wilmot in dominant fashion

The Lake Geneva Badgers football team picked up right where they left off from their previous shutout victory last week against Waterford by tallying another with stout defense and an offense that came together from the get-go, defeating Wilmot 35-0 on Friday, Sept. 9.

Badger moves to 3-1, 2-1 on the season.

“The biggest thing is we had an unbelievable week of adversity for these kids with a lot of banged up, nagging injuries and some sickness,” Badger head football coach Matt Hensler said. “It seemed like we lost a starter literally every day. Based on the adversity that they faced and for these guys to play as hard as they did was fantastic. It was really well done.”

Wilmot received the opening kickoff to begin the game. Starting from their own 30-yard line, on their first play of the game, senior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman tried to catch the Badger defense by surprise by throwing it over the top, but it was intercepted by Badger senior defensive back Santino Buttita.

That set the Badgers up with great field position on their very first drive and they took advantage by using a 10 play drive finished off by two-yard touchdown run by junior fullback Landon Nottestad. Senior kicker Andrew Karnatz put the Badgers up 7-0 on the converted the extra point and they never looked back.

After a three-and-out by the Wilmot offense on their next possession, Badger went back to work. After maintaining possession for nearly 10 minutes and taking it to midway in the second quarter, Badger junior quarterback JP Doyle eventually found senior Santino Buttita for a 14-yard touchdown with 8:33 left in the half.

Wilmot finally looked like things were coming together on offense with the rushing attack of senior running backs Marco Falletti and Anthony Hall and getting to Badger’s 35 yard-line. But the Badger defense came up strong again, including a fourth down pass breakup by Doyle to force the turnover on downs.

Doyle, who just made a leaping PBU on the Wilmot’s last possession, came back in for Badger at quarterback and found senior wide receiver Cade Scheideman wide open down the field for a perfect 64-yard touchdown pass to give the Badgers a three-touchdown advantage.

“JP (Doyle) is throwing the ball well and Cade (Scheideman) has emerged as a weapon as a threat and it’s fun to watch, “ Hensler said.

However, the Badgers were not quite done scoring in the first half. In football, teams often run two-minute drills on offense before time expires at the end of the first half. In the case for Badger, they only had 28.5 seconds, but thanks to good field position on a punt return that included two personal fouls by Wilmot, it was all they needed. Doyle found the end zone as time expired on a 1-yard rush to head into halftime with a commanding 28-0 lead.

It was more of the same for the Wilmot offense in the second half as Badger’s defense held steady, keeping Falletti and Hall limited in the running game and keeping receivers from getting wide open.

With the game well in-hand for Badger, they were able to add more one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard rush by Nottestad, his second of the ballgame and maintain their second consecutive shutout.

“The defense has been awesome, it’s fantastic,” Hensler said. “They are playing some ball, man. We knew that would be the strength of our team and we have just been pushing our offensive like crazy to catch up. We are not there, but we are getting better.”

Badger will travel to Elkhorn (2-2, 0-2) and take on the Elks in their next game on Friday, Sept. 16.

There’s still plenty of football left to be played with five games left in the regular season, but if Hensler is liking what he is seeing from his team.

“I felt like our offensive line finally grew up a little bit and gained a little more confidence getting off the ball,” Hensler said. “Part of our progression here I believe is our schedule in the preseason. We played some doozies, even going back to our scrimmage where we took on two state champions in our preseason stuff. I think we are pretty battle tested. There’s obviously lots and lots of room for improvement, but I like where we are at right now.”

Doyle went 4-of-8 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He also had 15 carries for 52 yards and one touchdown. Nottestad took the brunt of the carries, totaling 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Scheideman had two receptions for 75 yards. Badger’s defense held Wilmot’s high-powered offense to just 71 yards.

Scores/standings from around the Southern Lakes Conference

Beloit Memorial (2-2, 1-1) 42, Elkhorn (2-2, 0-2) 14.

Westosha Central (4-0, 2-0) 35, Burlington (1-3, 1-1) 30.

Waterford (1-3, 1-1) 41, Union Grove (0-4, 0-2) 22.

Capitol Conference scores/standings

Lakeside Lutheran (3-1, 1-1) 54, Big Foot (1-3, 0-2) 0.

Columbus (4-0, 2-0) 34, Lake Mills (2-2, 0-2) 7.

Lodi (4-0, 2-0) 37, Turner (3-1, 1-1) 36.

Edgewood (4-0, 2-0) 43, New Glarus (0-4, 0-2) 19.

Southern-East

Belmont 47, Williams Bay (0-3) 16.