Inexperienced Williams Bay drops first game of season

WILLIAMS BAY — There were a lot of newcomers on the sidelines when the Williams Bay football team kicked off their season on Aug. 27.
Not only were most of the players playing in their first career game, new head coach Dave Rowland was also getting the first game under his belt.
That inexperience was seen on the scoreboard, as Kickapoo/La Farge beat the Bulldogs 58-13.
However, that lopsided score is a bit misleading, as the Bulldogs had a number of near misses on crucial plays that could have swung the tide if things had gone slightly differently.
“I think we played pretty hard and just got to finish the play,” Rowland said. “As the weeks go on we’ll keep on learning and building on that.”
Kickapoo scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead, but Williams Bay had the most electrifying play of the evening just before the first period came to a close.
With just over 40 seconds on the clock, senior quarterback Cole Oertel—a three-year starter—hit junior receiver Karsen Cox perfectly in stride about 30 yards downfield, which Cox promptly ran another 30-or-so yards into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown. After an extra point, the 14-7 score held until the end of the quarter, with the Bulldogs keeping the game close early.
Things began to unravel in the second quarter, though.
The Predators swiftly moved down the field and scored at 9:28 to go ahead 20-7 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
On the ensuing drive, Williams Bay had the ball near midfield facing fourth-and-11. Sensing a chance to grab some momentum, Rowland decided to go for it, though the plan backfired when Kickapoo defensive back Owen Waslick made an acrobatic interception and returned the ball to the 6-yard line, then tailback Gage Mesner punched in a touchdown on the next play.
Looking back after the game, the play call was one that the young coach wishes he could have had back from his first time leading the team.
“I think I could have made better calls on a couple fourth downs, maybe punted the ball on one of them instead of throwing the interception, that’s on me,” Rowland said.
Kickapoo scored two more times before the end of the half, taking a 40-7 score into the break.
When play resumed, Kickapoo scored a couple more times to install a running clock.
The Bulldogs kept their heads in the game, scoring their second touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter when junior running back Kelton Randall rushed for a four-yard score to make it 52-13 with 7:00 remaining. It was a solid drive for Randall, who made a contested 23-yard catch on fourth-and-13 a few plays earlier.
The Predators responded with one last touchdown to seal the 58-13 deficit.
Williams Bay will be back in action on Sept. 3 with a road trip to face Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah with a 7 p.m. kickoff in Elkhart Lake.