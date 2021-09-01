Inexperienced Williams Bay drops first game of season

WILLIAMS BAY — There were a lot of newcomers on the sidelines when the Williams Bay football team kicked off their season on Aug. 27.

Not only were most of the players playing in their first career game, new head coach Dave Rowland was also getting the first game under his belt.

That inexperience was seen on the scoreboard, as Kickapoo/La Farge beat the Bulldogs 58-13.

However, that lopsided score is a bit misleading, as the Bulldogs had a number of near misses on crucial plays that could have swung the tide if things had gone slightly differently.

“I think we played pretty hard and just got to finish the play,” Rowland said. “As the weeks go on we’ll keep on learning and building on that.”

Kickapoo scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead, but Williams Bay had the most electrifying play of the evening just before the first period came to a close.