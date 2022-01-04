Lake Geneva Badger's Cole Berghorn to play football at University of Minnesota

It has always been football for Badger High School senior Cole Berghorn, at least since he started playing the game when he was 7-years-old. So, when he received a preferred walk-on offer to play football by the University of Minnesota back on Nov. 29, accepting it was an easy decision.

“They saw my good start to the season and this was my only offer, so I accepted it,” he said.

In his final season on the football field for Badger, Berghorn tallied big numbers and took home quite a few honors as well. He was an academic athlete, a captain, voted to the All-Conference first team (Southern Lakes), voted as the offensive player of the year in the conference and was named to the 2021 WFCA Large School All-State team. He had 220 rushing attempts for 2,187 rushing yards with 27 touchdowns in just 11 games. He averaged 198 rushing yards per game.

He said smaller schools began reaching out during his junior year, but the opportunity to play Big Ten football at a place where he had attended a football camp last year and felt comfortable was the best opportunity for him.

“I talked to John Shaekel, the director of on-campus recruiting and communication at the University of Minnesota, who I have been keeping in touch with for a while,” he said. “They offered me the preferred walk-on. I took a few days, let it soak in a little and decided I wanted to play football there.”

He has had limited interaction with Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck so far, but that doesn’t make him any less excited.

“I think I may have said hi to him at the camp, but it’s going to be great to play for him,” Berghorn said.

He plans to major in exercise science with the hope of owning his own gym one day.

“I want to go into exercise science because I want to have my own gym or go in the strength field when I’m older,” he said. “I’ll probably do a minor in business.”

But before he arrives in Minneapolis in the fall, he’s focused on school and recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in Badger’s second round playoff game this past season.

While the season didn’t end the way he and his team had hoped, losing in the second round to Kettle Moraine 13-7 back on Oct. 29, 2021, he still has plenty of memories that he’ll carry with him the rest of his life.

“Winning the first round playoff game felt really good,” Berghorn said. “All of us after taking that knee and running across the field and seeing everyone cheer for us was definitely the best moment.”

For him, the off the field interactions with his teammates meant even more.

“Having an opportunity to spend time with my teammates and go bowling and stuff,” he said. “Getting together on Thursdays before the games was pretty fun.”

Berghorn acknowledged that he wouldn’t be where he is or have received the opportunities without his helpful support system.

“My parents are both really hard working, especially my dad who busts his butt every day not only for himself, but for my younger brother and me,” he said. “I want to thank my coaches for continuing to push me and a special shout out to EPTC gym where I work out at. They have definitely pushed me a lot to be stronger and faster to help me make that big jump from the last year to this year.”

Berghorn does have experience on the defensive side of the ball, but he expects to head into the 2022 fall camp with the Golden Gophers as a running back.

“I want to do well academically in school, keep a good GPA and contribute to the team,” he said. “I want to help the other players get better, I want to get better myself and I’m just going to work my butt off to earn a scholarship offer.”

