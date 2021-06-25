Q and A with new Williams Bay football coach Dave Rowland

Williams Bay returned to varsity football two years ago. Now the program is undergoing another change as Dave Rowland takes over as the team’s head coach.

Rowland is far from a newcomer to the Williams Bay area. A 2012 graduate of George Williams College, he has served for eight years as Recreation Director for the Village of Williams Bay, plus three years as an assistant varsity football coach and middle school head coach at the Bay from 2012-14.

Note: This has been edited for length and clarity.

Regional News: This is not your first rodeo in the Williams Bay community.

Yep, I’ve been here almost 10 years now, so I know all the kids pretty well, know the teachers, know the school very well. It was a really good fit, I think.

What made you want to jump back into coaching?

I’ve always been watching high school football and I watched all the home games for the Bay. I thought I could help them build on what Coach Jon started with bringing back the program.

Would you expect schematically the team will be pretty similar, or will things look pretty different to fans in the stands?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}