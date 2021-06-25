Q and A with new Williams Bay football coach Dave Rowland

Williams Bay returned to varsity football two years ago. Now the program is undergoing another change as Dave Rowland takes over as the team’s head coach.
Rowland is far from a newcomer to the Williams Bay area. A 2012 graduate of George Williams College, he has served for eight years as Recreation Director for the Village of Williams Bay, plus three years as an assistant varsity football coach and middle school head coach at the Bay from 2012-14.
Regional News: This is not your first rodeo in the Williams Bay community.
Yep, I’ve been here almost 10 years now, so I know all the kids pretty well, know the teachers, know the school very well. It was a really good fit, I think.
What made you want to jump back into coaching?
I’ve always been watching high school football and I watched all the home games for the Bay. I thought I could help them build on what Coach Jon started with bringing back the program.
Would you expect schematically the team will be pretty similar, or will things look pretty different to fans in the stands?
I think we have seven returning players, so it’s going to be a lot of new terminology, a lot of different plays and RPOs and passing schemes. It might look a little different but we’re trying to build a culture where people are committed to the football team, want to come out and do their best for the team. I felt in the past years there’s only been about 15 or 16 kids, and we want to build a program where we’re getting 40 kids out there, able to have a JV team and a varsity team. I think that really hurt the program. A lot of the kids never really played football and then they’re jumping right onto varsity, playing juniors and seniors. So our hope is to get program numbers up where the freshmen and sophomores are playing freshmen and sophomores and the varsity kids are juniors and seniors. So they can at least build up to that level.
Have you noticed some growth in the program since you’ve taken over?
I think we lost 11 seniors, so it’s going to be a hard number to replace. I’ve seen people interested in it, just getting them to completely commit has been a challenge, so we’re going to keep on working with the families and the kids and get them to commit to playing football. I just started, I think, three weeks ago, so trying to hit the ground running, contact families and trying to get kids interested in football. The hardest challenge is to get them out there and try to at least come to the lifting sessions in the mornings and stuff.
Have you been able to work with the players on actual football stuff yet?
Yeah, we had one contact day so far, so we’re only allowed 5 contact days. Our first contact day went pretty well. We only had 12 players, it was kind of a short notice thing. We’re hoping to build that up to 30 players this year.
With yourself having payed somewhat close attention to the team, do you have any prior impressions of the players, or are you coming in with a clean slate?
Like I said, I went to a lot of the home games and stuff, and I watched a lot of the film from the last couple years, so I’m familiar with the kids on the roster. Being that there’s only seven returning players, there’s going to be a lot of new faces. The people that have played, there’s a lot of talent out there, a lot of skilled positions that are coming back, so I feel like we can do some special things. It’s the unknown players that we’re going to have to keep working with and teaching them the fundamentals of football and making sure they’re understanding what it takes to be a football player for Williams Bay.
It might be a little early, but do you have any goals or expectations for the season?
Our goals and expectations are to get better every single day. We’re really trying to just start a program where we’re building a program where we get the kids out there, they’re having fun learning a lot about football. Our expectation’s to get better each and every single day. At the end of the season, if we improved, that’s going to be our goal, to keep on improving each day.