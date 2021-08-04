Top 10 players to watch in the 2021 high school football season

Football practices start this week. Games begin soon after.
It won’t be long before high school football fans across the Lake Geneva region can bask in Friday night lights.
Here are some of the area’s top players to keep your eyes on this year:
1. Cole Berghorn – Badger RB/LB
In his junior season last fall, Cole Berghorn was an electric playmaker on both sides of the ball, frequently gashing opposing defenses as a ball carrier and pressuring opposing quarterbacks as an all-Southern Lakes Conference second-team linebacker. His profile grew over the offseason, when he dominated the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association combine, finishing in the top two of three of six events. Heading into his senior season, Berghorn is getting plenty of collegiate interest, and should be one of the most notable players not only on the Badgers, but in the area.
2. Jax Hertel – Big Foot RB/LB
It was a bit of a rocky sophomore season for Hertel. First the Chiefs’ football season was shifted from the fall to the spring, then with Hertel missed one of the team’s six games with an arm injury. Despite the setbacks, it did not prevent Hertel from stealing the spotlight. He led Big Foot in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and tackles for loss and finished third on the team in tackles. He was named All-Rock Valley Conference first team as a running back and second team as a linebacker. With a short turnaround from the end of the 2021 spring season to the upcoming fall season, expect Hertel’s momentum to continue.
3. Kegan Huber – Badger ATH/DB
Huber’s role on the Badgers in his junior year was hard to define. He played defensive back, kick returner, wide receiver, running back and even a bit of quarterback. What is easier to define is his impact. As a jack-of-all-trades, he shined in all his roles, including running back the opening kickoff of the season opener for a touchdown against Westosha Central. Like teammate Berghorn, Huber shined at the WFCA combine. He also has received significant college recruiting attention heading into his senior season.
4. Alex Schmitz – Big Foot WR/DB
While Schmitz was a solid defensive player for the Big Foot secondary as a junior this spring, his strong suit was on the offensive end, where he led the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Schmitz scored at least one touchdown in each of the Chiefs’ first five games. That consistency earned him All-RVC first team as well as WFCA All-Region honors. Heading into his senior season, Schmitz will be one of the Chiefs’ top offensive weapons and that status has earned attention from college coaches.
5. Basil Demco – Big Foot QB
As talented as Schmitz is, it helped that he had a stellar player passing to him as Demco led the Chiefs under center. After starting for Big Foot as both a sophomore and junior, earning all-RVC honorable mention both seasons, Demco’s athleticism and passing ability make him the most dynamic returning quarterback in the region. Equally important are his unmeasurable leadership intangibles, which gives him a good shot at playing at the next level as well.
6. Aiden Hoover – Williams Bay WR/DB
The 2020 season was the first time that Aiden Hoover ever played football, but it was a stellar debut for the junior. He earned All-Southern Conference accolades on both sides of the ball. Hoover was the Bulldogs’ No. 2 receiver behind all-star Jake Oertel, earning second-team all-conference. He was even stronger on defense. He was third on the team in tackles and led the Bulldogs with four interceptions. He was all-conference first team in a unanimous vote. With a year of experience, the bar is set even higher for his senior season.
7. Billy Dzierzanowski – Badger OL/DL
The stereotype of a slow, plodding lineman does not apply to senior Dzierzanowski, who showed off his speed on a 76-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 14-0 win over Wilmot last season. While he was a solid member of the Badger defense last season, he was even better in the offensive trenches. He was the only Badger named to the All-SLC first team and is expected to be a leader on an experienced line this fall.
8. Ashton Robinson – Big Foot DB
Robinson was a defensive specialist for the Chiefs during the spring of 2021, constantly creating havoc for opposing offenses. As a junior, Robinson led the team with 52 tackles, and was second with six tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles. Wherever the ball moves this fall, expect Robinson to be there, too.
9. Cole Oertel – Williams Bay QB
While Oertel has played some defense for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, his biggest contribution has been as the starting quarterback. Oertel has a solid arm and good scrambling ability. With two years as a starter under his belt, he will be a stabilizing force on a Williams Bay team that lost most of last year’s starters to graduation.
10. Seth Johnson – Badger LB
It often takes players a while to get used to the varsity level. That was not the case for Badger linebacker Johnson, who returned a fumble for a 35-yard touchdown in his first game as a sophomore last season. The strong defensive play did not stop there. Johnson earned all-SLC honorable mention at the end of the year. Heading into his junior year, Johnson has the potential to be an even more potent threat.
Honorable Mention
While they did not crack the top 10, two more players to watch in alphabetical order are: Badger OL/DL Connor Bates and Big Foot OL/DL Aiden Martin.