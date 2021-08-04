Top 10 players to watch in the 2021 high school football season

Football practices start this week. Games begin soon after.

It won’t be long before high school football fans across the Lake Geneva region can bask in Friday night lights.

Here are some of the area’s top players to keep your eyes on this year:

1. Cole Berghorn – Badger RB/LB

In his junior season last fall, Cole Berghorn was an electric playmaker on both sides of the ball, frequently gashing opposing defenses as a ball carrier and pressuring opposing quarterbacks as an all-Southern Lakes Conference second-team linebacker. His profile grew over the offseason, when he dominated the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association combine, finishing in the top two of three of six events. Heading into his senior season, Berghorn is getting plenty of collegiate interest, and should be one of the most notable players not only on the Badgers, but in the area.

2. Jax Hertel – Big Foot RB/LB