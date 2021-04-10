WATCH NOW: A pair of touchdowns from Big Foot's 21-20 win over Beloit Turner

WALWORTH — Big Foot's football team picked up a narrow win at home on April 10, beating Beloit Turner 21-20.

The Trojans scored with 2:17 left in the game, but an errant extra point allowed the Chiefs to hold onto their lead and clinch the one-point victory.

Below are two of the Chiefs' touchdowns in the game.

First up is a pair of rushes capped off by one-yard quarterback sneak by junior Basil Demco, followed by a two-point conversion pass from Demco to junior receiver Alex Schmitz, which put the Chiefs ahead 8-7 in the second quarter.

Next, the Chiefs attempt a few plays before Schmitz catches a touchdown pass from Demco on fourth down to go ahead 14-7 in the third quarter.

