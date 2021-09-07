Watch now: Badger Cole Berghorn's 52-yard touchdown leading to victory over Waterford

Eventually, the Badgers got on the board when senior running back Cole Berghorn broke free for a 78-yard touchdown to tie the score 7-7 with 1:46 remaining until halftime.

The senior fullback made it through the line of scrimmage untouched, then out sped the Wolverines secondary en route to the end zone. While Berghorn deserves credit for putting on the jets, an equally important key to the play was the solid blocking by the offensive line that opened a massive gap for him to run through.

“He’s got a pretty good chance of doing something special if he gets to the second level untouched,” head coach Matt Hensler said.

Waterford responded well, quickly marching down the field and kicking a field goal as time expired for a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.

Hensler says that while his team was disappointed by the way they played in the first half, there was not a sense of panic in the locker room. Instead, the players and coaches felt confident that they were steadily wearing down Waterford.

“I’ve had a lot of confidence in our team. We’ve been going hard at practice and everyone was pushing it at the end, no one was giving up,” Berghorn said.