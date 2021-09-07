Watch now: Badger Cole Berghorn's 52-yard touchdown leading to victory over Waterford

When Waterford and Badger meet up on the football field, there is a bit of extra energy compared to a typical game.
The two teams are perennial Southern Lakes Conference contenders, and thanks to a number of high-stakes games in recent years, have become as fierce as rivals can be.
After last season’s game was cancelled because the Wolverines did not have enough athletes to compete, this season’s Badgers relished a shot to beat their archrivals.
Badger thumped the Wolverines 42-25 in Lake Geneva on Sept. 3, and the victory was just as sweet as the players had hoped.
“I’ve never actually gotten a chance to play Waterford on the varsity level, so this feels amazing,” senior quarterback Kegan Huber said.
While the Badgers ended up winning by 17 points, things were not always smooth for the Lake Geneva squad.
Waterford started the game with a plodding drive that chewed just under five minutes off the clock, capping it off with a 5-yard touchdown run by senior running back Casey North for a 7-0 lead.
On their first two drives, Badger fumbled twice near the goal line on mishandled pitches, losing out on prime opportunities to put up points. Both times, the Badgers’ defense saved the day and prevented Waterford from scoring points on the mistakes.
Eventually, the Badgers got on the board when senior running back Cole Berghorn broke free for a 78-yard touchdown to tie the score 7-7 with 1:46 remaining until halftime.
The senior fullback made it through the line of scrimmage untouched, then out sped the Wolverines secondary en route to the end zone. While Berghorn deserves credit for putting on the jets, an equally important key to the play was the solid blocking by the offensive line that opened a massive gap for him to run through.
“He’s got a pretty good chance of doing something special if he gets to the second level untouched,” head coach Matt Hensler said.
Waterford responded well, quickly marching down the field and kicking a field goal as time expired for a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.
Hensler says that while his team was disappointed by the way they played in the first half, there was not a sense of panic in the locker room. Instead, the players and coaches felt confident that they were steadily wearing down Waterford.
“I’ve had a lot of confidence in our team. We’ve been going hard at practice and everyone was pushing it at the end, no one was giving up,” Berghorn said.
Sure enough, the Badger offense exploded to outscore the Wolverines 21-0 in the third quarter to seize control of the contest.
Berghorn had two rushes of 50-plus yards, one for a touchdown and one to set the Badgers up on the two-yard line, while Huber scored on rushes of 1-yard and 8-yards to put Badger ahead 28-10 heading into the final period.
Waterford did not go down without a fight, scoring two quick touchdowns and a two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 28-25.
However, Badger regained control with a quick drive that ended in a 38-yard rushing score by Berghorn for a 35-25 margin with 8:25 remaining.
Early in the next series, Huber intercepted a Waterford pass, and the Badgers embarked on a five-minute drive in which Huber scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown to seal the game 45-25.
The Badgers put up an astounding 550 yards rushing, throwing zero passes in the game as their triple option offense performed at its peak.
Four Badgers racked up five or more carries in the game, as senior running back Jacob Needle rushed five times for 71 yards, senior running back Manny Amann went for 67 yards on six rushes and Huber had nine rushes for 46 yards and three touchdowns.
Berghorn had Badger’s best rushing performance, though, carrying the ball 26 times for 328 yards and three touchdowns, ranking third on the state’s leaderboard for most rushing yards in Week 3.
The Badgers’ season continues on Sept. 10 with a 7 p.m. road game against Wilmot.