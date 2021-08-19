 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Badger football loses close in season opener
Dzierzanowski and Anderson

Senior lineman Billy Dzierzanowski and senior linebacker Wes Anderson fight through the offensive line to chase down Greendale quarterback Zach Sheridan in Badger's season opening loss on Aug. 19.

 Andrew Tucker

Badger kicks off to start the first game of the year on the road against Greendale on Aug, 19.

GREENDALE — Badger's defense was lights out, but Greendale's was better, as the Badgers lost a low-scoring 17-14 game in the season opener on Thursday night. 

Greendale took leads of 7-0 and 14-7, but both times Badger fought back to tie it. However, when the Panthers kicked a field goal with just over 10 minutes remaining to go up 17-14, the Badger offense could not answer. 

Below, watch a second quarter rushing touchdown by senior quarterback Kegan Huber that tied the score 7-7. At the top of the article is a video of the season's opening kickoff. 

Badger quarterback Kegan Huber scores the team's first touchdown of the year in the second quarter of the Aug. 19 game against Greendale.

