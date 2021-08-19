WATCH NOW: Badger football loses close in season opener

GREENDALE — Badger's defense was lights out, but Greendale's was better, as the Badgers lost a low-scoring 17-14 game in the season opener on Thursday night.

Greendale took leads of 7-0 and 14-7, but both times Badger fought back to tie it. However, when the Panthers kicked a field goal with just over 10 minutes remaining to go up 17-14, the Badger offense could not answer.

Below, watch a second quarter rushing touchdown by senior quarterback Kegan Huber that tied the score 7-7. At the top of the article is a video of the season's opening kickoff.

