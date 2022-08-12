Watch now: Big Foot football competes in scrimmage against Delavan-Darien in preparation for season opener against Whitewater on Aug. 19

The Big Foot Chiefs football team had their first opportunity to tackle a player from another team on Friday morning, Aug. 12, in their scrimmage against the Delavan-Darien Comets at Delavan-Darien High School.

The regular season officially starts next week with Big Foot taking on the Whitewater Whippets in their season opener at home on Friday, Aug. 19, beginning at 7 p.m.

For head coach Jace Daniels, who is in first season as the Big Foot head football coach after previously serving as an offensive line coach at Michigan Tech University from 2019-2021, this was an chance to see his team to compete and use it as a tune up for their upcoming game.

“It felt good to be out here against a different color and get to kind of run our plays,” he said. “It was a lot of base formations with us just trying to get our first couple days of install and make sure our guys our understanding the offense and defense and those type of things. I thought our guys came out here and played hard and that is all we wanted to do is have some toughness and effort and play fast. I think we did that.”

Each team had several possessions on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, with each team starting their drives from the 40-yard line.

Daniels liked quite a bit in what he saw from his team, but with a nine-game regular season on the horizon and Whitewater coming into town Friday night, he knows as well as anyone with his football background that there is still a lot of work to be done to get where they want to be.

“We got to fix some of our out combinations and make sure our guys (wide receivers) are running at the right depth,” he said. “The quarterbacks are getting downhill on some of our throws, we have to tighten it up with the offensive line and defensive line and staying low and firing it out. That is all day, every day for the season. We just got to come back in, focus up and make sure we are getting better every day and getting better at the small things.”