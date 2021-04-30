WATCH NOW: Big Foot loses season finale 41-6 against Greenfield

WALWORTH — Big Foot's football team closed out it's spring season on April 30 with a 41-6 defeat against Greenfield.
After both Greenfield and Big Foot had opponents cancel games last minute, the two schools with vastly different enrollments scheduled the season finale on short notice.
Big Foot's lone touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Basil Demco to receiver Tyler Wilson.
Below, watch as Big Foot's Alex Schmitz returns a kickoff in the second half.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
