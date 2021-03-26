 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Big Foot's Alex Schmitz catches touchdown in 47-26 win
WALWORTH — Big Foot's football team started the spring season with a win, defeating Clinton 47-26.

Watch below as junior quarterback Basil Demco completes a short pass to senior receiver Eli Greco, then a 20-yard touchdown strike to junior receiver Alex Schmitz that put the Chiefs up 22-0 early in the second quarter.

