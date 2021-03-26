WATCH NOW: Big Foot's Alex Schmitz catches touchdown in 47-26 win

WALWORTH — Big Foot's football team started the spring season with a win, defeating Clinton 47-26.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Watch below as junior quarterback Basil Demco completes a short pass to senior receiver Eli Greco, then a 20-yard touchdown strike to junior receiver Alex Schmitz that put the Chiefs up 22-0 early in the second quarter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today