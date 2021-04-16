WATCH NOW: Big Foot's Greco catches touchdown in 42-12 loss

WALWORTH — It was a tough night for Big Foot as the visiting Columbus Cardinals defeated the Chiefs 42-12.
Both teams played well defensively in the first half, with the Cardinals ahead 12-6. Columbus exploded offensively in the second half, though, pulling away for the 30-point win.
Below is a 13-yard receiving touchdown by senior Eli Greco off a pass by Basil Demco at the start of the fourth quarter.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
