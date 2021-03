WALWORTH — Big Foot’s football season got started on March 8 as the team took the field for the first time since 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last August, coronavirus precautions forced the Chiefs to postpone the football season from its typical fall season into an abbreviated spring campaign that will include only seven games and will not feature a postseason state tournament.

While a bit of snow lingered on the field on March 8, that did not stop the Chiefs from getting a standard practice in.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.