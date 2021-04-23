 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Jax Hertel scores touchdown in Big Foot's 41-22 defeat
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Jax Hertel scores touchdown in Big Foot's 41-22 defeat

{{featured_button_text}}

EDGERTON — Big Foot's football team lost its only road game of the season in a 41-22 defeat at the hands of Edgerton. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The game came unraveled in the last three minutes of the first half as the Chiefs turned the ball over three times and allowed three touchdowns to trail 34-6 at halftime. 

Big Foot's first-half touchdown came at the 6:46 mark in the second quarter when sophomore running back Jax Hertel rushed for a seven-yard score. Below is a video of that touchdown, as well as the plays preceding it. 

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: First day of Big Foot football practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics