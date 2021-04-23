WATCH NOW: Jax Hertel scores touchdown in Big Foot's 41-22 defeat

EDGERTON — Big Foot's football team lost its only road game of the season in a 41-22 defeat at the hands of Edgerton.
The game came unraveled in the last three minutes of the first half as the Chiefs turned the ball over three times and allowed three touchdowns to trail 34-6 at halftime.
Big Foot's first-half touchdown came at the 6:46 mark in the second quarter when sophomore running back Jax Hertel rushed for a seven-yard score. Below is a video of that touchdown, as well as the plays preceding it.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
