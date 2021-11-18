Watch now: Lake Geneva Badgers 13 seniors honored on football award night

While all the Badger freshman, junior varsity and varsity football players were honored during the annual football award night Wednesday, Nov. 17, the seniors were a particular focus for head coach Matt Hensler.

Thirteen seniors were honored throughout the night, the first of which was outside linebacker Wesley Anderson. Anderson wasn’t a member of the Badger program until his senior year.

“He played really well on the field,” Hensler said. “Wes was truly physical from the first day and he played a ton of football for us. It was easy to see how happy his teammates were that he was a part of the team.”

Anderson had 45 total tackles on the season, including five tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown during the homecoming game.

Wyatt Krueger, a safety and split end, was injured throughout much of his senior season, ultimately keeping him off the field for the majority of the year, but Hensler couldn’t have been more proud.

“His love and commitment for the game of football speaks volumes about who he is,” he said. “Even though he didn’t have a lot of time on the field, he continued to be a good teammate.”

Brandon Meier, a defensive lineman who is 6’6, 330 lbs., is what Hensler called a “big thumper.”

“He just developed into a great teammate,” he said. “He’s really a good kid that has a great sense of value and used that to be a big part of the team. Plain and simple, he’s all about Badger football.”

Jacob Needle, a running back, had 40 rushing attempts for 336 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per carry and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

“He (Needle) is competitive and loves football,” Hensler said. “He was a jack of all trades who did a lot for us on each side of the ball.”

Four of the five starters on the offensive line were seniors, including TJ Walton, who was an academic athlete. An academic athlete is someone who participates in at least two sport seasons and has been on the honor roll for the first and second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

“I had never even thought about him being a football player because he does so many other things, but to get him out and have him be a starter and a big time player for us was a full circle moment as I have known him for such a long time.”

Landon Boyd, a wide receiver, had 10 receptions for a 196 yards on the season.

“As a coach, one of the more fun things is to see them growing as a person and as an athlete,” Hensler said. “I’m so happy with how he finished it all off.”

Chandler Loveridge-Flores had four receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown in his final season at the wide receiver position. He will be attending Beloit College after graduation.

“He’s a guy that has a great understanding of the game, understands football and understands situational football,” he said. “He made a lot of plays for us.”

Manny Amaan, a senior running back, had 45 carries for 362 yards and three touchdowns despite having ankle surgery in the offseason.

“As quiet as Manny is, his toughness just speaks for him,” Hensler said. “Everyone he meets cheers for him. To be that guy that everyone is cheering for is pretty rare, but it happens to Manny all the time.”

Kegan Huber, a senior captain at quarterback for the Badgers this season, will be attending North Dakota State University in the fall of 2022. He was 19-of-42 for 425 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. But Huber was much more than a passer as he had 102 carries for 664 yards with 12 touchdowns.

“His unapologetic love for the game of football is why people are drawn to him,” Hensler said. “He took advantage of every opportunity he could to get better at football, compete and improve his game.”

Hensler called Billy Dzierzanowski “one of the toughest dudes I have ever met in my life.” Dzierzanowski was a senior captain on the offensive and defensive line for the Badgers. He tallied 55 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss that led the Southern Lakes Conference and was top five in the state. He also had 11 sacks from the defensive end position, which also led the Conference. He also forced three fumbles.

“He has always been that kid who lets his actions speak for him,” he said. “His on the field stuff has been nothing short of amazing.”

Connor Bates, another senior captain on the offensive line, was honored for his play.

“He’s an absolute stud on the football field,” Hensler said. “He’s another one of those kids that people want to be successful. Just through his work ethic, his humility and through his actions people want to pull for and Connor is that guy.”

Being a former offensive lineman himself, Hensler loves line play and that was no different when coaching senior offensive lineman and academic athlete Michael Metz.

“He played like an animal,” he said. “His work ethic and commitment to his craft in the offseason was awesome to see.”

Metz will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

The final senior to be recognized on the night was Cole Berghorn. Berghorn was an academic athlete, a captain, voted to the All-Conference first team, voted as the offensive player of the year in the conference and was named to the 2021 WFCA Large School All-State team. He had 220 rushing attempts for 2,187 rushing yards with 27 touchdowns in just 11 games. He averaged 198 rushing yards per game.

“He’s worked so hard and come so far,” Hensler said. “He deserves all the attention and all the awards and success he’s getting. He was always a freak athlete, but his relentless work ethic and his meticulous nature to be awesome is what it took for him to get here.”

The Badgers finished with an overall record of 8-3, losing in the second round of the playoffs 13-7 to Kettle Moraine.

Awards voted on by the team:

Most valuable offensive player (MVP): Berghorn.

Defensive player of the year: Dzieranowski.

Scout team player of the year: Meier.

Most dedicated Badger: Berghorn.

