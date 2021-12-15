Watch now: Lake Geneva’s Kegan Huber signs with NDSU football

Badger senior Kegan Huber signed his National Letter of Intent surrounded by several friends and family during college football's National Signing Day to play at North Dakota State University on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Badger High School.

“By far the coaches (at NDSU) and the hospitality they showed. They’re amazing out there,” Kegan Huber said referring to the football coaching staff at NDSU. “They made me want to be out there. I want to go out there right now, to be honest.”

Huber was the starting quarterback for the Badgers this past season. He ran the ball 102 times for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns. He completed 19 of 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Huber plans to play on the defensive side of the ball for the Bison at the cornerback position.

“I want to be the best version of me. I want to put on the most weight and become as fast as I can,” he said. “I need to be able to do what I need to do to be successful to be a Bison.”

Darleen Huber and Neil Huber, Kegan’s parents, couldn’t be prouder and Darleen definitely approves of the campus and Fargo, North Dakota as a whole.

“I’m extremely proud. He has worked so hard,” she said. “We’ve been there (NDSU) a couple times and I love it. I love the people there. It’s amazing.”

Neil Huber attributes Kegan’s success to his work ethic that being in the position to play football at the college level is where he should be. ‘

“I’m super proud,” he said. “He has definitely earned his spot. He works hard and he deserves to be where he got.”

Kegan Huber plans to major in exercise science.

“Far beyond your athletic accomplishments, seeing all the people here proves a little something about who you are and the people you impacted,” Badger football coach Matt Hensler said. “Your impact on our program, our kids and us as coaches goes way beyond the field.”

