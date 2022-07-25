Williams Bay football looking to “get better every day”

The Williams Bay 8-man football team finished with an overall record of 2-7 and 1-6 within the Southern Conference in 2021. Dave Rowland, who became the head coach prior the 2021 season, will be in his second season at the helm.

Rowland comes in with plenty of coaching experience throughout Williams Bay athletics. He previously served as an assistant for the varsity football team from 2012 through 2014 and was the head coach of the middle school team during that same three-year span. Rowland was also the head coach for the Williams Bay track and field team from 2014-2015 (now co-oped with Big Foot), the seventh and eighth grade boys basketball coach from 2012-2016 and from 2018-2021.

On paper, a 2-7 record isn’t what anyone hopes for, but after starting the 2021 season 0-7, finishing the year on a two-game winning streak was something Rowland hopes to build upon this season.

“We played a tough schedule with five of the teams we lost to finishing the season ranked in the Top 10 in the state for 8-man,” he said. “With it being our first season for our coaching staff we did not face the challenges of the 2020 season like the previous coaching staff. We only returned five student-athletes from the 2020 team so we were starting new. The 2020 season graduated 11 student-athletes, so many of the players had little to no tackle football experience. We were teaching the fundamentals of football at the beginning of the season and started to develop the student-athletes throughout the year.”

This year, however, that number has skyrocketed with Williams Bay having 18 student-athletes returning to the team from a season ago and a total of between 30 and 35 on the team.

“We try to give everyone an opportunity to compete for a starting spot,” Rowland said.

Senior Tyler McKean, returns at wide receiver and defensive back, where he was an All-Conference honorable mention in 2021 and senior Elian Valadez is back on the defensive line. Rowland expects both to have solid senior seasons.

“This summer has been the most players that have participated in our summer workouts that I have seen in the ten years I have been at Williams Bay,” Rowland said. “We are miles ahead of when we started last summer.”

With those excellent participation numbers, it is possible that Williams Bay could move up to 11-man football at some point, but Rowland does not expect that to be in the cards any time soon.

“We have had our best numbers in terms of participation since former Head Coach Bud Breen,” he said. “Before we commit to 8-man or 11-man, Athletic Director Hank Johnson will be holding a youth and high school meeting so that we have a better understanding of what our numbers look like in the next three to five years. Right now, my feeling is that we will stay at 8-man until the foreseeable future with the numbers that we see in grades 6-8 right now.”

Last year at the start of fall camp, it was about teaching fundamentals for Rowland and the coaching staff, now it’s about conditioning and staying healthy.

“In our contact days this summer we are doing drills that we did not start until week six and seven of last season,” he said. “We are going to focus on our conditioning and getting better every day. We hope to get better every day and to build on the last two games of last season.”

2022 Williams Bay football schedule

Friday, August 26: at De Soto.

Friday, September 2: North Crawford.

Friday, September 9: Belmont.

Friday, September 16: at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.

Friday, September 23: Abundant Life/St. Ambrose. -

Friday, September 30: at Oakfield.

Friday, October 7: To be determined.

Friday, October 14: Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian.