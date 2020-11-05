Williams Bay football season ends in 54-21 defeat

Williams Bay’s football team saw its 2020 campaign come to a close Oct. 30 with a 54-21 defeat at the hands of Elkhart Lake that sealed the Bulldogs’ winless 0-6 season.
Elkhart Lake established the tone of the game early, scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and taking a 22-0 lead by the end of the period.
The Bulldogs were able to get on the board early in the second when quarterback Cole Oertel threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to receiver Aiden Hoover to cut the deficit to 22-7.
The Resorters responded with two more touchdowns to go ahead 34-7. But Williams Bay was able to reach the end zone once more before halftime on a one-yard rush by Oertel to make it a 34-13 game at the break.
Scoring slowed in the second half, but Elkhart Lake was able to reach the end zone once in the third quarter and two times in the fourth, to extend the advantage to 54-13. Before the clock hit zero, the Bulldogs were able to pick up one last touchdown, as running back Raul Rojas scored on a five-yard rush, with receiver Jake Oertel punching in a two-point conversion to bring the final score to 54-21.
While it was not the way the players and coaches hoped to finish off the year, it was still a memorable occasion for the Bulldogs’ senior players, who played a crucial role in restoring the football program in the Bay.
In the fall of 2016, Williams Bay discontinued its 11-player football team because of a lack of participation, leaving the school and community without a team. At the time, the current class of 2021 was still in middle school.
When they arrived on campus the next fall, Williams Bay High School began to offer a junior varsity eight-man football program, which eventually transitioned into a varsity program in the fall of 2019. As such, the current seniors are the first group to spend their four-year careers playing eight-man football for the Bulldogs, re-establishing a sport that had waned in popularity at the school in years prior.
“I know the coaches and the underclassmen are really appreciative for all the efforts they put in to help bring back football in the Bay,” head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.
Despite the season full of losses, the group of 11 seniors have left their mark on the team in a more impactful way than just earning a couple of victories.
“Even though we didn’t have the season we thought we were going to have at the beginning of the year, I think they carried themselves in good ways and set an example for what the underclassmen should be trying to do in the future,” Tomaszewski said.
Tomaszewski says that the players will have a couple of weeks off to recuperate. But by early December, the expectation is that they will need to be back in the weight room or playing a different winter sport to stay in top shape.
The coach is also optimistic that some of the players who were new to the program this past season will be able to draw in their friends to keep the program growing, much like the current crop of seniors did over their four years.
“We got a few players who normally wouldn’t play football, whether they were soccer players or they play a different fall sport that was postponed,” Tomaszewski said. “I think they had a good time this year, and they’re going to be great advocates for trying to bring on other people.”
