Williams Bay football season ends in 54-21 defeat

In the fall of 2016, Williams Bay discontinued its 11-player football team because of a lack of participation, leaving the school and community without a team. At the time, the current class of 2021 was still in middle school.

When they arrived on campus the next fall, Williams Bay High School began to offer a junior varsity eight-man football program, which eventually transitioned into a varsity program in the fall of 2019. As such, the current seniors are the first group to spend their four-year careers playing eight-man football for the Bulldogs, re-establishing a sport that had waned in popularity at the school in years prior.

“I know the coaches and the underclassmen are really appreciative for all the efforts they put in to help bring back football in the Bay,” head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.

Despite the season full of losses, the group of 11 seniors have left their mark on the team in a more impactful way than just earning a couple of victories.

“Even though we didn’t have the season we thought we were going to have at the beginning of the year, I think they carried themselves in good ways and set an example for what the underclassmen should be trying to do in the future,” Tomaszewski said.